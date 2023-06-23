Brittany Gresham

KINGMAN — A Golden Valley woman was sentenced Friday to prison following a December 2022 fatal crash in Golden Valley that killed a Kingman woman.

Brittany Marie Gresham, 32, pleaded guilty in May to negligent homicide. She had been charged with eight counts including manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges.

