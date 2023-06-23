KINGMAN — A Golden Valley woman was sentenced Friday to prison following a December 2022 fatal crash in Golden Valley that killed a Kingman woman.
Brittany Marie Gresham, 32, pleaded guilty in May to negligent homicide. She had been charged with eight counts including manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges.
Gresham’s attorney, Matt Jefferson, argued for his client to be sentenced to probation, where she could address her mental health issues. He cited mitigating factors including remorse, family support and that Gresham took responsibility.
Gresham also expressed her remorse at the death of Emily Sampson, 20, of Kingman. She also said it was an accident that could happen to anyone.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Phillip Delgado argued that even though it was her first felony, someone lost their life. He also spoke of the emotional harm to Sampson’s family.
Sampson’s mother tearfully said that her daughter wanted to be an environmental scientist, who wanted to change the world.
Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said with the loss of someone’s life, he could not sentence Gresham to probation and sentenced the defendant to 2.5 years in prison with credit for almost seven months, time she already served in jail.
Jantzen ruled that the emotional harm to the family was a strong aggravator despite mitigating factors including Gresham’s remorse and addressing her drug issues.
Gresham was driving a car Dec. 5, 2022 in Golden Valley when it collided with another car traveling on Highway 68. Sampson, the other car’s passenger, was killed while the driver was injured. Gresham’s children, ages 2 and 8 at the time, were passengers in Gresham’s car.
Gresham told state highway patrol officers that she was taking prescribed medications. Her license was also suspended at the time, according to the indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.