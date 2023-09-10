Golfers warmed up on the driving range before participating in Saturdays second annual We Care Cancer Support Services Golf Tournament at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club. Participants enjoyed the golf tournament, lunch, drinks, rewards and the chance of winning a 50/50 raffle.
Nearly 120 golfers participated Saturday in shotgun start 4-person scramble tournament benefiting We Care Cancer Support Services, hosted by Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr.
BULLHEAD CITY — It was putters as par as the eye could see Saturday morning.
"It's an absolutely great turnout," said Kristin Williams, board member of We Care Cancer Support Services. "I can't say enough thanks to everyone who came out in support."
Nearly 120 golfers participated early Saturday in the second annual We Care Cancer Support Services Golf Tournament hosted by Laughlin Ranch Golf Club.
The four-person scramble kicked off with a shotgun start from the lower clubhouse lot and offered participants a rousing tournament, lunch, drinks, rewards and surprises such as a 50/50 raffle with a prize of up to a $150 IV infusion.
We Care Cancer Support, a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit, offers support services to cancer patients and survivors to assist them in living a quality life, always at no cost to the patient and their family.
The services include supportive understanding by many volunteers who know first hand how overwhelming a cancer diagnosis can be.
Talking to a volunteer gives a measure of comfort, Williams said. "It's an opportunity to express their feelings talk about fears and concerns, and to ask questions."
The center also provides material support through newly styled wigs, resource referrals, informational brochures, and for active patients, the opportunity for transportation assistance and help with some medical costs.
"We've also moved some of our focus to prevention efforts," Williams said. "For example, in October — which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — we're offering breast cancer screenings through Ivy Health."
The center also helps with referrals to non-local Children's Cancer Centers, in addition to referrals to the Ronald McDonald house in Phoenix and help minimize financial burdens by assisting with travel expenses.
"It's a fun day 'fore' a good cause," said Mavis Fulco, WCCS volunteer.
