These days, simulators are used in a variety of high-risk professions, such as airplane pilot training. That someone can go from playing video games on their couch to professional racing might seem incredulous.
And yet, it's happened.
"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story" is about real life professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) and how his prowess in the game "Gran Turismo" led to an ongoing racing career.
When Nissan marketing executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) proposes a program to make gamers into serious racers, roping in former professional racer Jack Salter (David Harbour) as their trainer, Mardenborough is a Welsh college drop out who spends all his free time and money racing cars in video games.
After Mardenborough qualifies for the GT Academy, he is given the chance to live the life of his dreams: racing cars for real. However, the road to success is full of potholes, and he will need to overcome many obstacles to prove his worth.
Although not an outright adaptation of the game its named after, the film tries very hard to demonstrate its appeal and why its skills are transferable to the real world of racing.
“There’s no one way to make an adaptation,” says Asad Qizilbash, producer and head of PlayStation Productions. “'Uncharted,' the TV series ‘The Last of Us,’ and now 'Gran Turismo' each had different approaches, but they all start with asking, ‘Why do people love this game?’ For ‘Gran Turismo,’ I think it’s because most of us will never in our lives put our foot down in a racecar or take a chicane at Le Mans, but the game puts you in the driver’s seat."
Although the movie often feels like an advertisement for both the game and the Nissan and PlayStation brands, it feels respectful of its subject matter and wants to push back against the idea that gamers are lazy or unskilled.
Even though there is a videogame component, "Gran Turismo" is otherwise a straightforward racing movie.
The filmmakers said they tried to make the action on the racetrack as real as possible. The real life Mardenborough even performed as a stunt double for his own character.
"With a movie like this one, sometimes the temptation is to go all-digital. Shoot some background plates, do digital cars, drop your actors in from a virtual production environment," director Neil Blomkamp said. "But in this case, everything is real, and I mean literally everything is real. When we portray an actor driving the car, they are actually going around the track pretty close to the speed that they should be going.”
The use of CGI in "Gran Turismo" is mostly stylistic and falls off after the first half or so of the film. Often, it's used to show how Mardenborough is using his gaming instincts to pull over a specific maneuver.
However, its sometimes difficult to appreciate the practical effects because of extreme overediting.
The camera doesn't know how to stay still, especially during races. Drone shots will swivel wildly for no reason, cuts are made every half-second and there's rarely a good sense of scope of the races.
CGI overlays denoting who's in what rank are sometimes the only way to tell what's going on.
Like most "based on a true story" films, the movie sometimes plays with the truth (for example, Mardenborough is part of the inaugural class of the GT Academy — in reality, it had already run for several years before he joined), but otherwise sticks to historical facts.
The story itself is a bit clichéd as an underdog sports story. Most of the suspense, however, comes from Mardenborough fighting to make the bare minimum needed to continue his career rather than be the best.
Of the three central cast, Bloom gives the best performance as the charismatic marketing man who sincerely believes in the GT Academy program.
Bloom is contrasted nicely by Harbour, who also gives a strong performance but is hampered by being the most generic gruff trainer to exist in cinema.
Madekwe had the unfortunate challenge of portraying someone who, in the film's universe, is explicitly not compelling on camera. His performance is successful, but leads to the audience following someone who isn't engaging most of the time.
The three have great chemistry together and the film is well-paced between their character development and the races themselves.
Outside of the novelty of video games, "Gran Turismo" has little to offer which hasn't already been explored in other sports movies.
Nonetheless, it's competent in execution — even with its editing choices — and shines a light on a niche area of professional racing.
"Gran Turismo: Base on a True Story" opened on Aug. 11 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter with the Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at 928-296-8507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.