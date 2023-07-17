0717.i voted stickers

A group of business, philanthropic and political leaders say more Arizona voters would become involved in the election process if changes were made to the current partisan primary system.

PHOENIX — A group of business, philanthropic and political leaders have given up on the idea of trying to get Arizonans to adopt a system of ranked-choice voting.

Political consultant Chuck Coughlin said polling for Save Arizona Democracy found insufficient interest in the sometimes controversial and confusing plan to have a single election of all candidates for a particular office and have voters rank their choices of first, second and beyond.

