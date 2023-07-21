BULLHEAD CITY — Providing information on disciplinary action taken against physicians practicing in Arizona is the responsibility of the Arizona Medical Board.

"The AMB's website and the individual physician profile is the tool for a patient or the public at large to use to check on the status of a physician's license," said Patricia McSorley, AMB executive director. "It will show whether there are probationary terms, discipline, restrictions or a surrender or revocation."

