BULLHEAD CITY — Providing information on disciplinary action taken against physicians practicing in Arizona is the responsibility of the Arizona Medical Board.
"The AMB's website and the individual physician profile is the tool for a patient or the public at large to use to check on the status of a physician's license," said Patricia McSorley, AMB executive director. "It will show whether there are probationary terms, discipline, restrictions or a surrender or revocation."
Arizona law requires AMB's website, azmd.gov, to host a profile of every full M.D.-licensed physician in the state. The public can also obtain the information by phone at 480-551-2717 or if requested, in writing.
The physician profiles include a description of all final AMB disciplinary actions within the past five years, any conviction of a felony, a description of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude that results in disciplinary action, and court malpractice judgments, awards and settlements that resulted in disciplinary action.
The statute also mandates that if the board issues a non-disciplinary order or action against a physician, the record be available to the public. The public can request the information by mail or electronically, but it may or may not appear on the board's website. Non-disciplinary orders that include a practice limitation or restriction and documentation relating to that action, may appear on the board's website.
Why didn't anyone tell me?
AMB, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Arizona Ombudsman's Citizen's Aide office, Federation of State Medical Boards (a professional association), and a handful of hospitals and lawyers did not respond to questions regarding why a physician is not required to notify their patients if they have had their license suspended or revoked, nor did any offer guidelines for when a patient should check.
AMB's McSorley said there is no statutory requirement for the physician to inform the patient directly of a probation, discipline, surrender or revocation. The statute mechanism for the patient and the public to obtain the information is the AMB's website and the individual physician profile. She also did not respond to the question of why there isn't a statutory or board rule requirement for doctors to do so.
Similarly, there are no statutory requirements that specifically relate to closing a practice, including due to license revocation. AMB shares on its website a synopsis of American Medical Association guidelines for physicians closing a practice, including patient notification guidelines, but there is no statutory requirement, other than for retaining medical records, requiring the doctor to comply.
In addition to Medicare/Medicaid and other federal laws, if applicable, Arizona physicians are required to retain the original or copies of an adult patient's medical records for a minimum of six years past the last visit, and maintain the medical records for a child until the child is 21 or for at least six years past the last patient visit, whichever is longer.
