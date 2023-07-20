KINGMAN — A jury convicted a Lake Havasu City man Wednesday who was charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, was found guilty of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, money laundering, unlawful flight, discharging a firearm at a structure, misconduct with a weapon and two drug charges.
Rodriguez was convicted for the April 2022 shootout with highway patrol officers and sheriff deputies near the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt had argued that on April 1, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety detective followed a BMW through the streets of northern Kingman.
The detective attempted a traffic stop but Rodriguez, the BMW’s driver, fled and failed to stop at a stop sign. When the detective’s unmarked car pinned the suspect’s car against a wall, Rodriguez fired multiple rounds from a fully automatic weapon at the officer.
When the chase continued, the BMW chased the DPS detective’s car as Rodriguez fired several shots, one bullet hitting the detective in the back, Patt argued.
The suspect eventually abandoned the damaged BMW in the desert north of MCC. Other officers finally captured Rodriguez not far from the college campus.
Deputies also found several guns including the automatic UZI, cell phones, as well as drugs believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. About $34,000 in cash was also found near the scene. Ballistics matched the gun found in Rodriguez’s hand as well as DNA and video evidence.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Greg McPhillips countered that evidence showed that his client didn’t commit any of the crimes he is being accused of. There was some confusion who was in the BMW. Some witnesses say a white man, others said a female while others say a Hispanic man, the defense attorney argued.
Rodriguez was arrested in 2021 on drug trafficking charges. He was convicted in March 2022 on trafficking and weapons charges but fled the Superior Courthouse the day the jury reached its verdict. Rodriguez was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
