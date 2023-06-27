KINGMAN — A woman being held in the Mohave County jail on a murder charge for the shooting death of her boyfriend apparently committed suicide Sunday.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Julia Peat, 60, of Lake Havasu City, was found dead in her cell at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman at about 2:34 p.m. Sunday. She was found unresponsive with an article of clothing tied around her neck.
"Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by staff, however Peat was unable to be revived," Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the sheriff's office, said Monday morning. "She was housed alone and foul play is not suspected."
Peat had been booked Thursday on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 69-year-old Mark Corbett, of Lake Havasu City.
Peat called police to report the shooting at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Peat reportedly told detectives that she became fearful after learning of some alleged criminal activity in Corbett's background. Investigators determined that Peat was not under a direct threat and there were no signs that Corbett had attempted to harm her in any manner.
Lake Havasu City police said Corbett had been shot "several" times.
Because investigators didn't believe Peat's claim of self-defense to be valid, she was taken into custody and eventually booked into the jail in Kingman on the premeditated first-degree murder charge.
She made an initial court appearance on Friday with bond set at $1 million.
As part of standard MCSO protocol, sheriff's office detectives are investigating the in-custody death, Mortensen said.
