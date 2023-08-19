LAKE HAVASU CITY — Lake Havasu City’s English Village, a popular tourist destination near the London Bridge, has been sold for $28 million.
The new owners say they plan to develop a “premium brand” waterfront hotel at the location.
Seven years ago, a row of buildings in the English Village were demolished in preparation for a possible waterfront hotel. Those plans were never realized, and the area has remained a dirt lot used for overflow parking at the venue — until now.
The English Village had been owned since 2012 by St. Louis-based Virtual Realty Enterprises. And although the company initially drafted grand designs for one of Havasu’s most popular landmarks, those plans never came to fruition.
The property was acquired in February by California-based ZMC Hotels, and now plans are in motion to develop a “premium brand” waterfront hotel at the location. According to the Mohave County Assessor’s Office this week, the property was purchased for exactly $28 million.
According to a statement by ZMC Hotels earlier this year, that future project is expected to become the premier hospitality asset located on Lake Havasu’s shoreline.
ZMC officials said this year that the location’s proximity to the London Bridge made it a prime location for drive-market leisure travelers from the Los Angeles basin, Las Vegas and Phoenix metro areas. The company also owns the Hampton Inn on Lake Havasu Avenue.
The hotel’s previous owners maintained similar plans for the area since purchasing the property in 2011. Those plans appeared to come into focus in 2016, when VRE commissioned the demolition of a row of buildings in the English Village — buildings which were once home to a movie theater and shooting gallery at the location. VRE officials that year announced that a six-story, 123-room waterfront Hilton Homewood Suites hotel would be built in their place.
Although the company drafted plans for the new hotel and presented them to Lake Havasu City officials that year, those plans never materialized. The project was ultimately postponed in early 2017, with VRE officials citing construction costs that would be higher than initially anticipated.
For the past seven years, the site of that potential hotel has been separated from the Bridgewater Channel and the rest of the English Village by a chain link fence.
As of this week, the location’s new ownership has had little effect on current leaseholders, including the London Bridge Visitors Center. According to Visitors Center Director Jan Cassies, ZMC officials have made no changes to the organization’s lease in the English Village.
According to Lake Havasu City officials, the company has not submitted plans for the property as of this week.
VRE Asset Manager Bill Spresser addressed the property’s purchase in a statement to Today’s News-Herald.
“VRE owned the property for many years, and decided it was time to sell the assets,” Spresser said. “We believe the buyers are excellent operators, and will continue to improve the English Village.”
ZMC Hotels operates 46 hotels across 16 states, with a portfolio that encompasses hotel chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, Best Western, Choice, Wyndham and others.
Attempts to contact ZMC Western Region Vice President David York, by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
