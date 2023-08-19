english village demo

Demolition begins at the English Village in this 2016 photo, as plans are laid for a Hilton Hotel at the location. Those plans were ultimately postponed by former property owner Virtual Realty Enterprises.

 River City Newspapers file photo

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Lake Havasu City’s English Village, a popular tourist destination near the London Bridge, has been sold for $28 million.

The new owners say they plan to develop a “premium brand” waterfront hotel at the location.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.