Community Park Swim Beach

Beachgoers enjoy the water in the swim area of Community Park.

 The Daily News file photo

BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory for the Tri-state ahead of the Independence Day holiday with dangerous conditions expected Saturday through Monday in much of the surrounding area.

The NWS Las Vegas Bureau is warning that moderate to major heat risk is likely in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and throughout the Lake Mead National Recreation Area today through Tuesday and in the Lake Havasu City area today through Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.