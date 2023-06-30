BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory for the Tri-state ahead of the Independence Day holiday with dangerous conditions expected Saturday through Monday in much of the surrounding area.
The NWS Las Vegas Bureau is warning that moderate to major heat risk is likely in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and throughout the Lake Mead National Recreation Area today through Tuesday and in the Lake Havasu City area today through Wednesday.
A moderate heat risk is indicated by high temperatures typical for the season that may impose health risks for heat-sensitive groups. Major heat risk is indicated by conditions that could be dangerous to anyone exposed to the sun or outdoor activities, especially those without proper hydration or access to adequate cooling.
The excessive heat watch extends from the Death Valley area in California to the eastern edge of Mohave County in Arizona, from north of Las Vegas to south of Lake Havasu City. It includes most of Mohave County in Arizona, much of San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California and parts of Clark and Nye counties in Nevada. The Tri-state locations of Bullhead City/Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores, Kingman, Needles and Havasu all are included, as are Las Vegas and Barstow.
To minimize health risks during the watch period, residents are advised to reduce their time in the sun during daytime hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., stay hydrated, stay in a cool, shaded place during the heat of the day and move outdoor activities to cooler times of day.
Residents also should anticipate periodic power outages because of high energy demand. Poor air quality also is possible, the National Weather Service said.
According to the NWS extended forecast for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes Bullhead City and Laughlin, daytime highs are expected to be around 110 today, 115 on Saturday and 116 Sunday and Monday. Highs of around 110 are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Overnight lows during the period are expected to be in the upper 80s. Light north winds are predicted throughout the next five days before breezy conditions arrive Wednesday.
In the Mohave Valley-Needles-Topock area, highs could hit 118 Sunday through Tuesday and should peak at 110 to 115 today and Saturday.
Highs approaching 110 are expected in the Kingman area on Sunday and Monday.
