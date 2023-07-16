BULLHEAD CITY — With temperatures hitting 120 degrees by 3 p.m. Saturday, families took advantage of the Bullhead City Municipal Pool's free swim.
"It's hot," said Jacob Moyer. "This is a good place to be. We'll probably be here tomorrow, too."
Saturday was previously announced as one of the pool's summer free swim days sponsored by TWN Communications. Due to the excessive heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the city added extended free swim to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Bullhead City's Municipal Pool is located at Ken Fovargue Park, 2355 Trane Road.
"We were here Friday and came back today," said Angie Richardson. "We might come back Sunday. I think it was really nice of the city to do, to open the pool again. It's better than sitting in the house with nothing to do."
Jaeli Richardson, 14, and her friend Payton Whelan, 11, spent time practicing their leaps into the water.
"It's fun," Richardson said. "It's really very hot."
The Bullhead City Summer Pool Series includes three dive-in movies, originally four free swim days and three pool parties this summer, all free to the public.
The next free swim days are Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
Open swim days through Aug. 4 are Monday through Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open swim is free for children under the age of 4, $1.50 for children ages 4 to 17, $2.50 for adults, and $1.50 for seniors and those with disabilities.
Dive-in movies include "The Goonies, playing July 22, and "Sharknado," playing August 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
While dozens of families took the opportunity to cool down at the pool, the adjacent Kiwanis Splash Park was also cooling people of all ages, including those attending a birthday party for Nolan Chefalo's 5th birthday.
"It's fantastic to have the party this near the splash pad," said Steven Garza. "It's Aziel's first time here, he just turned 1-and-a-half. Other than he keeps trying to drink it, he's doing pretty well."
Bullhead City also opened Optimum Community Center, 2380 Optimum Way as a cooling center through 9 p.m. Sunday.
