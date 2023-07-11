BULLHEAD CITY — Heat-related illnesses are common each summer in the Tri-state. This year is no exception.
The Bullhead City Fire Department, which provides emergency medical services within the city limits, already has been on 35 heat-related calls this year with 20 since June 1 and 11 in the first nine days of July.
With the area under an excessive heat advisory into next week, the fire department is advising residents and visitors alike to heed the warnings to avoid a potentially deadly situation.
"As our temperatures heat up, it is vital that you pay attention to what your body is telling you," said Lori Viles, public information specialist for the department's Community Risk Reduction Division. "High temperatures can cause illness as excessive heat can increase you body's core temperature.
"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a heat illness happens when your body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Personal factors like age, obesity, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in your body's ability to cool off during hot weather. Those who are at the highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic diseases."
Last summer was an especially deadly one in Mohave County. At least 14 deaths in Bullhead City were blamed on the heat as either the primary or contributing cause during a seven-week period from early June until the end of July, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.
Countywide, at least 35 deaths were considered either heat-caused or heat-related during that period.
While no information on heat-related deaths is available for this year, there is a likelihood of it being a factor in several unattended deaths in the Bullhead City area since June 1.
Viles said ambulance calls this summer have included treatment for heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"Our crews respond to many types of heat-related illnesses that vary in severity," Viles said. "Some treatment options include removing the patient from the environment, rapid cooling with ice packs and IV fluid infusion. EMTs and paramedics are taught to recognize symptoms of these illnesses and respond quickly."
She said that being aware of the signs, symptoms, treatments and preventative measures are important to dealing with the Tri-state heat.
"Never hesitate or delay calling 911 for emergency assistance," she said.
Heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is a common, usually mild illness caused by over-exertion, a lack of proper hydration and prolonged exposure to the heat and sun.
Warning signs may include heavy sweating; cool, pale and moist skin; a fast and weak pulse; fast and shallow breathing; muscle cramps; fatigue, weakness and dizziness; headache; nausea or vomiting; and fainting.
Recommended immediate first aid for heat exhaustion includes cooling the body by slowly drinking cool water or other non-alcoholic beverages; moving to an air-conditioned or shaded location to rest; changing into lightweight clothing; taking a cool shower or bath.
Heat stroke
Heat stroke is the most serious of the heat-related conditions and can be fatal if not treated.
It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature, causing the body temperature to rise rapidly. It usually is accompanied by the inability to sweat — the human body's primary cooling mechanism.
Warning signs can include extremely high body temperature of up to 105 degrees or higher; red, hot and dry skin; rapid, shallow breathing; severe throbbing headache; nausea; dizziness; confusion; and loss of consciousness.
When encountering someone with suspected heat stroke, immediately call for emergency medical assistance while beginning efforts to cool the victim. Minutes can matter and a delay can be fatal.
Move the victim to a shady area. Cool the victim rapidly by immersing them in a tub of cool water, spraying them with a garden hose, providing a sponge bath with cool water or wrapping them in a cool, wet sheet.
Follow any instructions provided by emergency personnel prior to their arrival.
