0711.heat illnesses

BULLHEAD CITY — Heat-related illnesses are common each summer in the Tri-state. This year is no exception.

The Bullhead City Fire Department, which provides emergency medical services within the city limits, already has been on 35 heat-related calls this year with 20 since June 1 and 11 in the first nine days of July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.