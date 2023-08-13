FORT MOHAVE — The dogs were barking Saturday during Saturday's Hero Dogs event at the Fort Mohave Treasure Mall.
"We're honoring first responders and helping students today," said Trudy Stanley, FMTM coordinator.
The community was invited to have lunch with area law enforcement and affiliated agencies, including Mohave County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Arizona Veteran K-9 Services, Black Mountain K9 Search and Rescue and Mohave County Sheriff Stop Overdose Addiction Resources.
"This is great," said John Sanchelli, Mohave County Sheriff Stop Overdose Addiction Resources CEO. "We appreciate the opportunity to offer information and education members of the public about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs."
SOAR shared its booth with Henry Longbrake, Needles City Council member and SOAR board member. Longbrake brought along his MCSO-deputized K-9 Belgian Malinois named Tundra.
"Tundra's job is liaison for the K-9 units," he said. "You can't usually pet law enforcement K9s, and Tundra gives kids the opportunity to safely interact with a law enforcement dog."
Kyra and Richard Schmidt stopped by the mall and stopped long enough to say hello to Tundra.
"We love coming here for fresh produce," she said.
Mohave County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn McCleary and his K9 Grimm also stopped by to chat with the public and to have a hot dog lunch.
"It's a great thing to bring resources to the community," McCleary said.
The idea, Stanley said, was to introduce children to law enforcement in a safe and nonthreatening environment.
"My grandson Owen loves police officers," said attendee Jean Cleland. "He's been excited since he saw Tundra on the other side of the mall."
The Treasure Mall also offered a fundraising hot dog lunch, complete with chips and a soda to help raise money for the mall's back to school backpacks event.
"We opened the event center for it," Stanley said. "Kids have the opportunity to play free games, win tickets and exchange them for prizes, and to get a free backpack filled with needed school supplies."
Alfred Sarabia brought his sons Joshua and Andrew.
"We live up the road and never saw (Fort Mohave Treasure Mall) before," Alfred Sarabia said. "It's neat and the games and backpacks for the boys - that's great."
"It's pretty cool," Joshua Sarabia said.
Karilynn Nelson said she was pleasantly surprised by the event.
"The backpacks are great and there's a lot in them," she said. "It's a really neat thing for them to do."
