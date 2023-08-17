CRUHSD

CRUHSD

Colorado River Union High School District

BULLHEAD CITY — A potential $2,000 raise was tabled by the Colorado River Union High School District Monday night after board members suggested the raises should be merit-based.

The raise, which would have gone into effect next school year if approved as recommended, was proposed to compensate teacher work ethic, make the school district's pay regionally competitive and account for inflation.

