BULLHEAD CITY — A potential $2,000 raise was tabled by the Colorado River Union High School District Monday night after board members suggested the raises should be merit-based.
The raise, which would have gone into effect next school year if approved as recommended, was proposed to compensate teacher work ethic, make the school district's pay regionally competitive and account for inflation.
"We're asking our teachers to do a lot more as we're becoming a professional learning community. We have higher expectations for our teachers than we've ever had in the past," Superintendent Tim Richard said.
The $2,000 option recommended by Richard would cost $208,000 annually with a budget carryover of $174,000.
However, Richard told the board the raise may lead to cutting jobs if it turned out not to be sustainable.
"I am committed to looking through our enrollment and, through attrition making necessary cuts so that this will be sustainable over time," Richard said.
Although the agenda listed the raise being for all teachers, it was clarified during the meeting it was only intended for returning teachers for the 2024-2025 school year.
The district last approved a $500 step raise for teachers returning for the 2023-2024 school year in February.
Overall, about $9,000 of raises have been approved in the past six years, according to Business Manager Sam Dell.
"Giving people two grand, right across the board, there's no incentive for merit," board member Richard Cardone said. "We're giving so many raises, at some point we have to stop and say 'Let's make some of this merit driven.'"
The proposed saw general agreement among the governing board members,
"I believe in performance appraisals. Sam (and) I talked about how to bring that out, using that tool, with the lowest being no raise at all," board member Nancy Mongeau said.
Board President Carey Fearing said she was also supportive of a merit-based raise, believing employees respond well to "enticement" to work better.
However, Fearing believed the administration had brought the matter to the attention of the board too early in the year, saying raises are typically voted on in the spring semester.
"This is on the agenda way too soon," Carey said. " ... This is normally a February conversation."
Board member Marahi Flores disagreed with Fearing's assertion and argued teachers would need to know the parameters for a merit-based raise in order to work for it.
Flores also suggested the teachers receive a percentage of the funds allocated for the pay increase instead of the proposed flat rate across the board.
Richard agreed to have administration look into the possibility of making the raise merit-based, but personally did not recommend it.
"The research tells us merit-based systems have no impact on student achievement," Richard said.
The board mulled over the idea of and ultimately requested putting together a committee on the issue to garner feedback on the issue.
A workshop on the topic will also be held at the next meeting.
In other board business
• Tabled an intergovernmental agreement with Bullhead City to slurry seal Mohave High School's parking lot in order to seek competitive bids from other businesses.
• Approved 3-0 (board members Ashley Gerich and Mongeau abstained) not to pay an invoice to El Guero Hotdogs and Grill due to outstanding expenses owed to the district.
• Approved meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year, which did not change from the previous year. Additionally, reduced meal prices are free this year.
• Tabled first reading of additional Chapter 3 and Chapter 5 board policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.