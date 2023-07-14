MOHAVE COUNTY — While many spent their Independence Day partying on along the Colorado River, local law enforcement were out in force on the waterway, too.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety Deputies saw a significant, but consistent, increase in water traffic between Friday, June 24 and July 4.
The sheriff's office patrols the Colorado River the Davis Camp area and the area between Parker Dam and Lake Havasu.
MCSO assisted 25 boaters, performed five water rescues, issued 19 boating citations, made 14 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft and made three arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, according to statistics provided by Sergeant Kyler Cox of the Division of Boating Safety.
One arrest was made for aggravated assault on a paramedic stemming from an incident with an intoxicated subject; however, Cox said intoxicated boaters were not a big issue.
"Overall, the weekend showed significant boat traffic, but deputies encountered many designated sober operators," Cox said.
The weekend wasn't accident free, as MCSO responded to five boating crashes with injury and six boating crashes without injury. Deputies also responded to 18 medical assists calls on the water with their on-board paramedics.
Meanwhile, the Bullhead City Police Department and Bullhead City Fire Department and local ambulance services responded to a total of 1,033 calls between July 1 and July 4.
The number of calls increased by 190 from last year; however, it should be noted July 4 fell on a Monday in 2022.
Seven accidents were reported from BCPD along the Colorado River, two resulting in injuries.
The fire department also responded to two drowning calls, one of which was for a two-year-old child who drowned in the pool of an Airbnb rental.
Although 21 arrests were made by BCPD over the holiday weekend, none of them were for driving or operating under the influence. Nonetheless, the number of BCPD holiday arrests this year is nearly double that of 2022.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's conducted 124 enforcement stops throughout the holiday weekend on the Colorado River as well as Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead.
In total, the department issued 63 citations for various boating law violations and gave 100 verbal warnings.
Nine arrests were made by SBCSD, all for boating under the influence. At least two of the arrests were made on Saturday in the river, one near Topock Gorge and another near Rainbow Beach.
Two boating accidents were also investigated by SBCSD — one near Needles Marina and the other on the Parker Strip near Emerald Cove Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.