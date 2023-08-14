BULLHEAD CITY — The secret ingredient is love, according to a sign inside the city's newest bakery.
HOMEmade Bakery and Co. celebrated its grand opening Saturday with remarks from Mayor Steve D'Amico and a standing-room-only crowd.
"We were here for he soft opening a few weeks ago, this is definitely not a soft opening today," D'Amico said in his remarks. "This is something that is great for the city and I wish you nothing but the best, but I don't think I have to wish anything, just look around. I'd give a longer speech, but you guys are busy."
The opening celebration happened without the participation of co-owners and fellow bakers Carrisa Lunsford and Brooke Pollock, who were too busy to stop.
"We want to thank everyone for coming in," said Shawn Pollock, business partner to Lunsford and Brooke Pollock. "This is overwhelming and Brooke and Carrisa don't even have time to stop, but you should know that this is their idea, their creation, their project — everything you see here came out of their brains."
HOMEmade Bakery and Coffee Co., is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, serving treats 100% baked from scratch and a variety beverages along with their signature coffee, at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 318.
Brooke Pollock initially retired from nursing five years ago with the Kona Ice truck as her project. She and her best friend and fellow baker Lunsford went to CNA training together and worked in hospitals for 10 years before launching the bakery from home. In March they took the leap of moving into the storefront at Riverview Mall.
"It's been an amazing amount of work and they did it," Shawn Pollock said. "It seemed like a long time in the making and now here we are. We really appreciate all the support from the community."
