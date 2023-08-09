Kylee Fernandez took a coffee order Tuesday from Kari and Royce Hernandez, first time patrons of HOMEmade Bakery and Coffee Co., at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 318. The bakery storefront, which opened last Friday, is holding a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
BULLHEAD CITY — As the saying goes, happiness is HOMEmade.
HOMEmade Bakery and Coffee Co., is hosting a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, at their new storefront in Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 318.
The bakery is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, serving treats 100% baked from scratch and a variety beverages along with their signature coffee — made from "the perfect bean," selected after a year of searching.
"Don't ask what it is, it's a secret," said Brooke Pollock, who, along with her business partner and fellow baker Carrisa Lunsford, begin creating their baked goods at 2 a.m. daily.
The store will be closed Thursday and Friday to prepare for the grand opening.
The celebration includes a cake raffle and lots of homemade goodies, she said. Kona Ice, Pollock's food truck, will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m.
The store held its soft opening last Friday.
"I wanted to stop in and see the new store," said Kari Hernandez, who picked up an iced coffee. "I heard they have all kinds of great baked goods and I wanted to see. The coffee is delicious."
Kylee Fernandez, manning the front counter, said, "We're excited about the grand opening. It's all been a lot of work and it's great to see it come together."
The bakery and coffee shop is a longtime dream for Pollock.
"Since I was little, my dream was always to open a coffee shop and bakery," Brooke said. "I initially retired from nursing with the Kona truck — I've owned Kona Ice for five years and it's been very successful for me. I still always baked on the side, cakes for friends and things like that. My best friend Carissa and I pair well together. Whatever I'm not able to do, she's able to do and vice versa."
The two went to CNA training together and worked in hospitals for 10 years before launching the bakery from home.
"We've been busy since the first day," Pollock said. "I can't wait to see what comes next."
