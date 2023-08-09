Fernandez Kari Hernandez Royce Hernandez.jpg

Kylee Fernandez took a coffee order Tuesday from Kari and Royce Hernandez, first time patrons of HOMEmade Bakery and Coffee Co., at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 318. The bakery storefront, which opened last Friday, is holding a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — As the saying goes, happiness is HOMEmade.

HOMEmade Bakery and Coffee Co., is hosting a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, at their new storefront in Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite 318.

