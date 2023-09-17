Valerie Gomez and 3-month-old Daliha attended Saturday's 13th Recovery in the Park celebration hosted by Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions under the River View Legacy Ramada in Rotary Park. The event honors those in recovery and those who help them obtain treatment.
Valerie Gomez and 3-month-old Daliha attended Saturday's 13th Recovery in the Park celebration hosted by Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions under the River View Legacy Ramada in Rotary Park. The event honors those in recovery and those who help them obtain treatment.
DK McDonald
During her remarks to attendees of Saturday's Recovery in the Park, Mohave County District 2 Supervisor, left, invited MAPPED President Karole Finkelstein and the crowd to recite the Serenity Prayer.
BULLHEAD CITY — Jeremy Garland was celebrating four months of sobriety on Saturday.
"Events like this are really important to people in recovery," Garland said. "Having support increases our strength. I can tell you, without support like this from the community, a lot of us wouldn't make it."
Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions' 13th Recovery in the Park event honored people who are in recovery from the effects of nicotine, physical, mental health and/or alcohol and drug use disorders, and those who help them obtain treatment with information, entertainment, refreshments, games, prizes and face painting.
"Please enjoy the day — this is all for you," said Karole Finkelstein, MAPPED president.
As part of the opening ceremonies, attendees heard from Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico, Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, and Stop Overdose & Addiction Resources foundation President John Sanchelli.
"Recovery is not a sign of weakness. It's a testament of your strength. It's a declaration to yourself and to the world that you are taking control of your life, that you refuse to be defined by your past, that you are determined to create a brighter future," D'Amico said during his remarks. "Never underestimate the power of your own resilience. Recovery is possible, and it starts with the decision to never give up."
In her remarks, Angius reminded attendees that recovery services for every age group now exist in Bullhead City and noted the changes in how recovery is perceived since the beginning of her own recovery with alcoholism.
"Now we don't look down on (recovery) — we honor it," she said. "It hasn't always been that way, and this is so much better."
Sanchelli, who has been sober since May 10, 1975, said, "It's 48 years — one day at a time. I say one day at a time because one day at a time is all we're guaranteed. My gratitude to you all is part of my program — thank you."
Valerie Gomez attended as a graduate of Hildy's House, a chemical dependency treatment center for adult women, including pregnant and parenting women with a child up to one year old.
"It has helped me so much," she said. "The support of other women is so important and I am so grateful for it."
More than a dozen organizations and hundreds of people enjoyed live entertainment, refreshments, games, prizes and face painting while gathering information from resource providers including, among others, sponsors WestCare, Terros Health, Arizona Coalition for Military Families, North Country Heathcare, Mohave Community College, Mohave County Department of Public Health, NotMYKid, MSTEPP, MCTUPP, Arizona Youth Partnership and the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family.
Following a flag salute, Nicole Tracy along with the Mohave High School Choir, led by director Cameron Pruett, sang the National Anthem. Pastor Lionel Grant gave the invocation.
"I think this is the best event we've ever had," said MAPPED President Karole Finkelstein. "This community is pulling together to accept people in recovery and to provide them the support they need. I can't thank everyone enough for the donations and for their support in making this a successful event."
