Early Wednesday morning a mobile home fire in the 800 block of Terrace Drive sent one woman to the hospital. Four animals, which included three dogs and one turtle, perished in the blaze, officials said.
BULLHEAD CITY — A woman was hospitalized after an early-morning mobile home fire in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.
The woman was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, said Lori Viles, Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman. No further information on her condition was immediately available.
Unfortunately, four animals — three dogs and one turtle — perished in the blaze, she said. A request for Red Cross assistance was made to assist the residents as the home is uninhabitable at this time.
Emergency crews were dispatched about 4:30 a.m., and on arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, Viles said. After confirming all occupants had safely, Battalion Chief Shane Campbell directed an aggressive fire attack, keeping the fire from spreading to nearby structures.
The occupants did have working smoke alarms, which alerted them to the fire. BCFD urges all residents to ensure that their smoke alarms are properly working. For assistance, contact the BCFD Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971.
