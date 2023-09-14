BULLHEAD CITY — A woman was hospitalized after an early-morning mobile home fire in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.

The woman was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, said Lori Viles, Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman. No further information on her condition was immediately available.

