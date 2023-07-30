BULLHEAD CITY — Ken Fovargue Park was a cool oasis Saturday.
As temperatures climbed throughout the day, families made their way to the Kiwanis Splash Pad and the municipal pool to enjoy an afternoon of free water fun.
"My granddaughter wanted to come to the splash pad today, so here we are," said Diane Foreman. "I didn't know about the Splash Bash, but she took one look at the water slide and wanted to do this first."
The back to school bash hosted by the City of Bullhead City Parks and Recreation is an annual family event featuring free swim at the pool, the Kiwanis Splash Pad, large inflatable slides, sprinklers, lawn games, food trucks and this year culminated with a water fight featuring Mayor Steve D'Amico.
Kyrsta Winks brought her crew of four children under the age of 6 to get them out to enjoy the opportunity to swim and treated them to ice cream from the Dippin' Dots food truck, which shared truck space with Hook'd on Poke', Tacos El Pelon, River Sippin', Rollin J's and Kona Ice of Bullhead City.
"I appreciate the city for putting on these events," she said. "It's a great idea because not a lot of kids have a place to cool down. I also like it because it gave us a chance to practice water safety at the pool."
The Bullhead City Summer Pool series includes three dive-in movies, four free swim days and three pool parties this summer, said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City spokesman.
A Labor Day pool party celebrates the end of summer on Sept. 4. More details about the Labor Day pool party will be announced at a later date.
The next dive-In movie, "Sharknado," plays Aug. 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
There are two more free swim days in the series, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. Free open swim begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m.
"We love the water, and we've been to the splash pad many times," said Don Vrooman, who brought his daughter Parker. "It's nice the city offers these special events to the people who live here. They do a great job bringing people to the community, and that's important, but its nice to have something for the people who live here."
Phil Vargas said, "Please tell the city we really appreciate the new water pad at Community Park, too."
Hula on Over was sponsored by Swanty's, Dot Foods, Mohave Electric Cooperative, TWN Communications, Black Mountain Valley Realty, Quail Construction, Golden Nugget Laughlin, Laughlin River Lodge Hotel & Casino, Jack Pots Portables, Harrah's Laughlin, United Rentals, and Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino.
