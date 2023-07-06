Espinoza and AED

Bullhead City Police Department Sgt. Eddie Espinoza places an automated defibrillator device in the back of his patrol cruiser. Every BHCPD patrol car, Animal Control van and Park Ranger truck will be equipped with the portable device that can save a life in the event of a cardiac arrest.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police now have the tools and training to strengthen a resident's "chain of survival" from cardiac arrest.

The police department recently received 40 automated external defibrillators, small, portable devices that will make "a world of difference" for patients suffering major cardiac events, with the help of the Bullhead City Fire Department.

