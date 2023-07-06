BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police now have the tools and training to strengthen a resident's "chain of survival" from cardiac arrest.
The police department recently received 40 automated external defibrillators, small, portable devices that will make "a world of difference" for patients suffering major cardiac events, with the help of the Bullhead City Fire Department.
"AEDs are crucial to the survivability of sudden cardiac arrest patients," said BCFD Assistant Chief Forrest Taylor, who is in charge of the department's emergency medical services division. "Our goal is to have as many available as possible scattered throughout the community."
Nearly all BCFD vehicles are equipped with either a sophisticated electronic defibrillator/cardiac monitor system or an AED — a device about the size of a small ice chest — that provides step-by-step instructions to begin automated defibrillation when necessary. Now, all BCPD patrol units, Park Ranger trucks and Animal Control vans also will have the life-saving equipment on board.
Police often are the first to arrive at an emergency scene. When that emergency turns out to be cardiac arrest, minutes matter. Seconds matter.
"Sometimes, that 30 seconds can make a big difference in the chain of survival," said Cpl. Dan Crawford, community policing supervisor for the Bullhead City Police Department. He maintains emergency medical services certification and is the department's lead instructor for medical-related responses. "It's not uncommon for us out in the field to be first on scene.
Crawford said that many times, officers may be directed to an emergency call that has not been completely — or accurately — identified, frequently arriving to find an ongoing medical issue.
"That's a very common thing," he said.
And because the original call didn't specify a medical emergency, an ambulance dispatch may not have been a high priority.
Equipped with the AED, arriving officers can, after identifying the situation as a cardiac emergency, deploy the AED to begin defibrillation and CPR until medical units arrive.
"Early defibrillation is the No. 1 priority when responding to a cardiac arrest," Taylor said.
And with the AEDs and the training, police officers can begin administering that help without waiting for the medical unit to arrive.
"There are times that the police department respond to a call that involves cardiac arrest," Taylor said. "They currently rely on the fire department to provide CPR to the victims. This program will help increase the likelihood of survival by initiating life-saving efforts earlier."
It improves both the likelihood of survival and the quality of that survival.
"This is one of the best things that can save lives," said Nate Ethridge, emergency room practitioner at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. "Get this thing on — and high quality CPR. It's critical to survival."
He said without that head start, the chances of survival diminish as does the level of survival with a brain deprived of oxygen supplied by a beating heart.
"A lot of times, by the time you got to us, it's 20 minutes," Etheridge said. "That's a lot of brain death."
Brain death that can be prevented by simply attaching a few pads and leads to a patient and following computer-generated prompts.
"The only thing you have to remember is to turn it on," Crawford said, adding that anyone with a "sixth-grade level" of comprehension can use the device without difficulty.
"It talks you through," he said. "It tells you when to push the button... when to begin CPR ... if you need to push the button again. All you have to do is be able to understand and follow some simple instructions."
AED use now is being taught at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Havasu City, along with CPR, Stop the Bleed and tactical combat casualty care. Crawford said that he and five other instructors on the BCPD staff, augmented by assistance from Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and CareFlight, make sure that every member of the department receives ongoing in-house training in AED proficiency.
The AEDs were acquired by BCFD from the Buckeye Fire Department through a Defense Department 1033 excess property program that distributes surplus military equipment to emergency responders in communities across the country.
Taylor estimated that there are "more than 50" AEDs already in the community, owned by private individuals, restaurants, retail businesses, school districts and other organizations and agencies. AEDs typically retail for about $700, Crawford said.
