Early Tuesday morning, Bullhead City Police briefly closed southbound lanes of Bullhead Parkway for follow up investigation into Friday's fatal crash at the intersection of Bullhead Parkway and North Oatman Road.
BULLHEAD CITY — Police briefly closed Bullhead Parkway early Tuesday morning.
According to police officials, the closure was to allow follow-up investigation from Friday's fatal crash at the Parkway and North Oatman Road.
Friday's collision resulted in the death of an 88-year-old female passenger in a blue Dodge Dart and the hospitalization of the Dart's 84-year-old female driver, said Emily Fromelt, BCPD spokeswoman. The driver was listed in stable condition and was airlifted from Western Arizona Regional Medical Center to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Toyota Sienna van, was cited for failure to yield and released from the scene, she said. None of the occupants in the van were taken to the hospital.
The initial investigation indicated the Toyota Sienna van was northbound on the Parkway attempting to turn left onto North Oatman Road when it collided with the blue Dodge Dart headed south on the Parkway, Fromelt said. Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
About 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, BCPD posted an alert on social media notifying the public that the Parkway would be closed to southbound traffic beginning at 6:15 a.m. Northbound traffic was not affected. The roadway was re-opened at 6:44 a.m.
