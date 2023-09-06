Parkway and Oatman Rd crash.jpg

Early Tuesday morning, Bullhead City Police briefly closed southbound lanes of Bullhead Parkway for follow up investigation into Friday's fatal crash at the intersection of Bullhead Parkway and North Oatman Road.

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — Police briefly closed Bullhead Parkway early Tuesday morning.

According to police officials, the closure was to allow follow-up investigation from Friday's fatal crash at the Parkway and North Oatman Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.