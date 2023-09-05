Welder

Arizona’s unemployment rate is at one of the lowest levels in decades and workers are in short supply, which is helping push up wages, experts say. That has partially offset stubborn inflation, which has fallen from last year’s high but is still eating into any gains workers are making.

 Thalia M. España/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — Arizona’s unemployment is at the lowest rate in decades, there are more jobs than workers available to fill them and salaries are inching up, all of which should be good indicators for workers this Labor Day.

Experts say — it depends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.