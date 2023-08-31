KINGMAN — A judge lowered the bond Thursday for a Bullhead City man charged with a hit and run fatality in July.
Eidy Ruiz Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree murder and failure to remain at a fatal accident in late July. He was charged with driving a Corvette around 6:46 p.m. July 28 through the intersection of Highway 95 and Riverview Drive and hitting a pedestrian.
Ruiz’s attorney, Michael Bernays of Phoenix, asked to lower his client’s bond. The attorney said Ruiz turned himself in to the police and volunteered a blood sample. He is a longtime Bullhead City resident and has no criminal history.
Bernays also argued that his client was driving traveling about 75 mph, not the 100-110 mph that prosecutors claim.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Meaghan Gallagher argued not to lower the $200,000 bond arguing a witness said the defendant was going in excess of 100 mph through the busy intersection before hitting David Leland Arnold, 59.
Arnold, 59, was taken to a Bullhead City hospital then flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died from severe injuries, police reported.
Gallagher also argued that there was damage to the Corvette, including blood on the car, which he pulled into his garage. Ruiz also faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted of the murder charge, a possible incentive to flee the area.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle took into account Ruiz’s lack of criminal history and his ties to the community. He also considered that Ruiz faces from 13 to 37 years in prison if convicted of both charges since they would run consecutive to each other.
Carlisle lowered Ruiz’s bond to $85,000. He also set the defendant’s next hearing for Oct. 2.
