July heatwave deadly in Mohave County

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office reported 30 Mohave County residents died in July's heatwave and sent 5 to 6 people with heat related illness daily to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's emergency room. Dangerously high heat days are expected to continue this month and officials are encouraging residents to check on neighbors, friends or relatives during periods of high heat.

 Stock

BULLHEAD CITY — In late July, an elderly couple complained to a neighbor that their air conditioner had stopped working.

The temperature, which had been over 110 degrees for the previous 12 days, reached 117 degrees that Saturday. The neighbor offered to house them until the air conditioning was repaired, but the couple declined. The neighbor loaned them two fans to help with the heat.

