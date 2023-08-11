July heatwave deadly in Mohave County

BULLHEAD CITY — In late July, an elderly couple complained to a neighbor that their air conditioner had stopped working.
The temperature, which had been over 110 degrees for the previous 12 days, reached 117 degrees that Saturday. The neighbor offered to house them until the air conditioning was repaired, but the couple declined. The neighbor loaned them two fans to help with the heat.
Two days later, the neighbor called Bullhead City Police Department to check on the couple, who hadn't been seen since the day the air conditioning unit in their home failed. Officers found the woman, 83, and the man, 88, dead in their home.
The medical examiner found that both died due to heat related causes, said Emily Fromelt, BCPD spokeswoman.
Though the Tri-state is no stranger to high temperatures, record high heat in July took a toll on area residents. The Mohave County Medical Examiner reported 30 heat-related deaths (hyperthermia) from July 1 through July 31 in Mohave County, as determined or pending investigation by the ME.
"While heat-related deaths have occurred in Mohave County in July 2023, there is no indication of significant higher-than-average seasonal heat-related deaths," said said Dr. Chad Kingsley, Mohave County Health Department. "Hyperthermia from seasonal heat is a serious risk, especially for those 50 and older. Seasonal heat-related risks increase for any individual who has a chronic health condition. Education continues to be the best method to prevent seasonal heat-related exposures."
The ages of this year's 30 cases range from 51 to 96, Kingsley said. All Caucasian, 11 were women and 19 were men. While seven of the deaths had an unknown medical history, 21 of them had co-morbidities or contributing factors including diabetes, high blood pressure, tobacco/alcohol use, COPD, prior surgery or a psychiatric condition. Two of the victims had no significant medical history.
Ten of the July 2023 deaths were in Bullhead City, and four each were in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Yucca, Mohave Valley/Topock, Golden Valley, Littlefield, and another four were located in other areas of Mohave County.
In July 2022, there were 24 hyperthermia deaths determined by the ME's office.
Extreme heat is the number-one weather related cause of death in the U.S. Hot weather is associated with an increase in heat-related illnesses, and specifically, death rates are known to rise during and after heat waves, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bullhead City Fire Department ran 45 calls for service in July that were directly dispatched as a heat-related issue, said Lori Viles, BCFD spokeswoman.
"I expect that number is actually higher," Viles said. "At times, we are dispatched to unknown medical calls, which can be some type of medical illness brought on by the heat."
The dangerously high temperatures sent five to six people with heat related illnesses and/or dehydration per day to the emergency room at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, said Dr. Michael Treiman, WARMC emergency medical director.
"Heat-related illness can happen quickly to anyone spending extended time in the heat," Treiman said, "but especially to those who are elderly or taking medications such as diuretics, which can lead to dehydration."
Tremain recommended everyone drink plenty of non-caffeinated, non-sugary, non-alcoholic drinks and stay indoors during the hottest part of the day.
Warmer than average temperatures are expected in August for all of Arizona according to the National Weather Service. CDC Climate and Health Program is forecasting about 17 days in August at or above a dangerous level of heat.
"It is a great idea to check on your neighbors, friends or relatives who are unable to escape the heat due to exceptional living conditions, such as lack of air conditioning," Dr. Treiman said. "We sincerely encourage everyone to avoid spending extended periods of time in the heat. And, consider seeking treatment if you begin to feel confused, dizzy, faint, nauseous or are vomiting. Muscle cramps and lack of sweat are also signs that it’s time to get out of the heat and get medical attention.”
