Dozens rally on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Day

Local families and relatives gathered at Fresno State’s Peace Garden to mark Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Day on May 5 in Fresno, California.

 Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a program aimed at investigating cases involving missing and murdered indigenous persons across the country, including Arizona.

The Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program will permanently place 10 attorneys and coordinators in five regions across the country to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered indigenous people.

