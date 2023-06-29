PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a program aimed at investigating cases involving missing and murdered indigenous persons across the country, including Arizona.
The Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program will permanently place 10 attorneys and coordinators in five regions across the country to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered indigenous people.
"This new program mobilizes the Justice Department's resources to combat the crisis of missing or murdered indigenous persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release distributed Wednesday. "The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in participation with tribes, to keep communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families."
The MMIP regional outreach program prioritizes cases consistent with a July 2022 directive to Us. Attorney's offices promoting public safety in Indian country. The program fulfills the department's promise to dedicate new personnel to MMIP, in accordance to Executive Order 14053 and the department's federal law enforcement strategy, also issued in July of 2022.
The program will dedicate five MMIP Assistant U.S. Attorneys and five coordinators to provide specialized support to U.S. Attorney's offices, assisting in the investigation of unresolved cases and related crimes and promoting communication, coordination and collaboration among federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies and non-governmental partners.
The five regions involved are the Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes and Southeast regions. MMIP personnel will be assigned within host U.S. Attorneys offices in the Districts of Alaska, Arizona, Eastern Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Western Michigan.
"These new positions represent the Justice Department's continuing commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis with urgency and all of the tools at our disposal,' said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "MMIP prosecutors and coordinators will work with partners across jurisdictions and alongside the tribal communities who have been most devastated by this epidemic."
That includes the District of Arizona.
"Vindicating the rights of missing and murdered indigenous persons and their families is a top priority for our office," said Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona. "As home to 22 federally recognized tribes, this district has been thinking about — and working on — this issue for several years.
"It is a complex issue, with no easy solution," Restaino added. "Hosting an MMIP coordinator for the region will allow us to dedicate even more resources to this important issue."
In addition to better coordination between tribal, federal, state and local agencies, the program is designed to complement the work of the Justice Department' Native American Outreach Services Liaison, amplifying the voices of crime victims in Indian country. The program also will coordinate with tribal liaisons, Indian Country Assistant U.S. Attorneys and the National Indian Country Training Initiative Coordinator to ensure a comprehensive response to MMIP.
According to statistics from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs, about 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. The BIA estimates that there are as many as 4,200 missing persons or murder cases involving indigenous victims that remain unsolved.
"These investigations remain unsolved often due to a lack of investigative resources available to identify new information from witness testimony, re-examine new or retained material evidence as well as reviewing fresh activities of suspects," BIA said.
Statistics involving indigenous women are startling: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the murder rate is 10 times higher than the national average for women living on reservations and homicide is the third-leading case of death for native women.
The National Institute of Justice, in a 2016 study, concluded that 84% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime with more than 56% experiencing sexual violence.
It isn't only women affected: the same NIJ study reported that 1.4 million tribal men have experienced violence in their lifetime, about 81% of the tribal population involved in the study.
