BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department is urging residents to keep ICE on hand in the event of a medical emergency.
No, not the frozen water frequently used to treat aches and pains, but In Case of Emergency, a simple form residents can fill out and affix to the refrigerator in their home to provide crucial information to first responders answering an emergency call.
"We do run a lot of calls where we arrive on the scene and the patient can't provide much information," said BCFD Capt. Nate Bare, who gave a presentation on the program Tuesday at the clubhouse in the Reserve at Fox Creek community. "Maybe they aren't conscious or they're in too much of a panic to answer questions. Maybe there isn't anyone else there. It makes it harder for us to treat them because we don't know anything about their medical conditions, what meds they might be taking, anything.
"When we get there, we're trying to guess now."
But, if the resident has filled out the form and attached any supporting material in the provided bright red envelope, first-responders can quickly get information that could be useful — possibly even life-saving — when they arrive.
"Our main goal, so that when we get there, we're not guessing," Bare said.
BCFD will supply the forms, the vivid envelope and even a refrigerator magnet. On Tuesday, Bare handed out so many of each that he ran out of forms and magnets and had to call for reinforcements to accommodate the gathering of about 50 Reserve at Fox Creek residents.
"I can't believe I ran out of papers," Bare said as he waited for more copies to arrive. "I wasn't aware there'd be this many people here."
The Reserve posted notice of the meeting on various bulletin boards within the 55-and-over community filled with retirees and other senior citizens. The lure of a continental breakfast may have boosted the attendance a little. Or maybe it was the bingo scheduled afterward.
But whatever the reason they were there, residents seemed to embrace the ICE program as a good idea.
"It is a great idea," Bare agreed. "It's simple but it's effective."
Probationary Firefighter Jackson Booth was supposed to give the presentation, assigned the task of developing the program by Bare. BCFD administrators try to involve newer employees in outreach efforts to help integrate them into the community they serve. Booth, Bare said, was enthusiastic to take the lead. But on Monday, he was assigned to an ambulance crew on wildland duty at the Brady Fire near Payson, Arizona. The fire in Gila County is threatening a pair of private campsites.
Residents are asked to complete the form with as much information as possible, beginning with name, date of birth and medical history, such as surgeries, previous medical emergencies or chronic conditions. Contact information — who to call if there is indeed an emergency — also is requested.
"Can we attach a sheet to this?" asked one resident, half in jest, concerned that the form might not provide ample room for anyone with an extensive medical history.
"Certainly," Bare replied.
They also should attach a current list of medications and dosages and any other pertinent details.
"The more information they can provide us, the better," Bare said.
Completed paperwork should be placed in the envelope — he urged residents not to seal it — and put it on their refrigerator, in plain view, so when and if first-responders need to answer a call at the home, they know where to look.
A form, and any attachments, can be completed for each member of the household with all placed in the same envelope. Information can be updated as it changes, which is why Bare said the envelopes should not be sealed.
"It can really help us," Bare said. "When we're called to an emergency, many people can't give us the information or aren't in any condition to give us the information. This gives us what we need to know, quickly."
And that could mean the difference in outcome for a call. Knowing that a patient has a history of cardiac events or is or isn't taking certain medications can help narrow a field diagnosis and treatment options. And if the patient does require a trip to the hospital, the information can be relayed or delivered, giving the facility a head start that could be valuable.
Bare didn't need much of a sales job to convince his audience. Within seconds after completion of his brief presentation, residents were lined up to collect their forms, envelopes and magnets.
"I don't know why no one thought of doing this earlier," one resident said. "This is a great idea."
One resident did come up with a potential problem.
"I guess I'm going to have to make more room on my refrigerator," she said, adding that she was thankful that the red envelope bearing the name and logo of the fire department was easily visible. "I've got so many magnets on my fridge already. I guess this one will stand out, though."
Tuesday's presentation was the second by BCFD in what is planned to be a series of stops, primarily at local retirement communities such as The Reserve at Fox Creek and Monday's destination, the Riverview RV Resort. But, Bare said, the department encourages all residents to take part.
"We're hitting the communities because, let's face it, this is a retiree area. We have a lot of older residents," he said. "And we can't go door-to-door all over the city to get these out to everyone. Anyone can get the forms, fill them out and put them on their fridge so that if we ever have to respond ..."
Forms — and magnets — are available at the department's administrative office at Fire Station 1, 1260 Hancock Road, during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.