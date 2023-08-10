BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department is urging residents to keep ICE on hand in the event of a medical emergency.

No, not the frozen water frequently used to treat aches and pains, but In Case of Emergency, a simple form residents can fill out and affix to the refrigerator in their home to provide crucial information to first responders answering an emergency call.

