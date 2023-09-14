Mark Kelly mug

Kelly

 Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — A bill banning members of Congress and heir families from buying and selling stock while in office has been introduced in the 2023 legislative session.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff on Tuesday introduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act while would require all members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stock portfolios into a blind trust or divest their holdings, ensuring they cannot use insider information to influence their stock trades and make a profit.

