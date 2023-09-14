WASHINGTON — A bill banning members of Congress and heir families from buying and selling stock while in office has been introduced in the 2023 legislative session.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff on Tuesday introduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act while would require all members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stock portfolios into a blind trust or divest their holdings, ensuring they cannot use insider information to influence their stock trades and make a profit.
"Elected officials don't just make policy, they also have access to valuable information that shapes different industries and the entire economy," said Kelly, who upon taking office placed his assets in qualified blind trusts. "Members of Congress should be focused on representing their constituents, not their stock portfolios. I'm reintroducing this legislation with Sen. Ossoff to prevent corrupt insider trading and make Washington work better for Arizonans."
A similar bill, S-3494, was introduced by Ossoff in January of 2022 but did not emerge from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
"Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information," said Ossoff, a former investigative journalist. Ossoff placed his personal stock portfolio in a blind trust in 2021, fulfilling a pledge he made while seeking election.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, serious ethical questions were raised when several members of Congress heavily engaged in stock trading, particularly involving companies that stood to lose or gain value because of the pandemic. Ossoff followed the lead of former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican who chaired the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics from 2015 to 2009, championing the use of blind trusts by members of Congress and authoring guidelines for senators to use.
According to the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation, 86% of Americans endorse the measure with broad support across the political spectrum: 88% of Democratic respondents, 87% of Republican respondents and 81% of identified independents.
The poll also found that 87% of Americans favor a similar prohibition for the president, vice president and Supreme Court justices.
"Stock trading by members of Congress massively erodes public confidence in Congress with serious appearance of impropriety, which is why we should ban stock trading by members of Congress altogether," Ossoff said.
Only 10 members of the 2021-22 Congress, including Kelly and Ossoff, had placed their portfolios in blind trusts. Kelly also vowed not to accept corporate political action committee contributions to his campaign.
Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. All are Democrats.
"Elected representatives should not be using information to trade stocks and line their own pockets," Baldwin said. "It's just wrong. Our constituents send us to Congress to serve them, not our own financial interest."
"My colleagues and I in Congress were elected to look out for the best interests of our constituents, not our own financial interests, and the American people deserve confidence that is the case," Duckworth said, adding that she believes the bill will "help restore trust in our government as well as strengthen integrity and transparency in Washington."
