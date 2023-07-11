BULLHEAD CITY — From panning for gold to digging for fossils, the Colorado River Historical Society & Museum knows how to go "hands on" with history.
The Colorado River Historical Museum held "Morning at the Museum" on Monday to introduce local children to the manyfacetsof local history.
"It kind of gives our kids a chance to see what went on around here years and years ago. Most of themdon'thave this knowledge — most of our adultsdon'tknow until they come to the museum," said Mary Ragusa. "We're happy to have these kids come, early on, and get some interest in what's going on here."
The event had six events for its young visitors, ranging from an archeology room to scavenger hunts in the museum proper to a gold panning station outside.
Inside, youngsters hunted down information from the museum's displays for a scavenger hunt and learned about archeology from Ragusa.
The archeology activity, of course, focused on the earlyand prehistoricof the Tri-state area. Young visitors could handle prehistoric dinosaur poop —and learn about petrificationin the process— and then had the opportunity to dig out their ownfossils out of a Plaster of Paris mold.
"We dug up fossil things and found different cool things. Like, Austin found a shell and I foundmaybe petrifiedwood. Idon'tknow what the other kid found, but it looked cool," said Lucien Phillips, one of the first children to complete theactivity.
For the scavenger hunts, the older children were given a booklet with a wide variety of questions to answer. One hunt was for information inside the museum and the other was for information foundin the museum’s new education garden.
"We work through the explorations, the miners, the people who ran cattle and did farming in this area, and of course the modern (history) when Don Laughlin pretty much opened up the gambling world over across the river," Ragusa said.
For the younger children, there were the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse and gold panning activities, as well as a short tour of the mural and its informational displays on local fauna.
Rich Dotson oversaw the gold panning activities outside — showing off real gold and explaining to the children the particulars of gold panning. At the mural, youngsters were asked to think about specific desert animals found in the area and try to drawthem, if they could.
“Morning at the Museum” is the first time the museum has held this type of activity since thecompetitionof its education gardenexpansionlate last June.
“Such an incredibly special event today withColorado River Historical Society, Inc.at their amazing museum,” the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation department said on social media. “The kids loved it! Expect to see more of these!”
