KINGMAN — After more than two days of deliberating, a jury convicted Thursday a Kingman man charged in the murder of an elderly woman in December 2007.
Edwardo Serrato, 53, was found guilty of second-degree murder, burglary, vehicle theft, arson of an occupied structure and attempted arson. He had been charged with first-degree murder. He will be sentenced Aug. 15.
Serrato’s first trial before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. ended in December 2022 in a mistrial with the jury unable to agree on a verdict.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote had argued that on Dec. 25, 2007, Serrato lived across the street from Anna Hammonds’ home in the 4200 block of Irving Street. Hammonds lived alone with her dog after her husband had recently died.
Serrato murdered Hammonds, 80, and her dog, stole a gun and some jewelry then tried to burn the house. The defendant then stole her husband’s truck but then set it on fire when the truck broke down several blocks away, Cote argued.
Police responded to a call of the vehicle fire and discovered that the truck belonged to Hammonds’ husband. Police found Hammonds in her home severely injured from blunt force trauma. She was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where she died the next day. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Serrato’s attorney, Randy Craig, argued that there was no evidence showing that Serrato entered Hammonds home or lit her truck on fire. Police were under extreme pressure to solve the murder, Craig said.
Police swabbed Hammonds’ entire house but didn’t find Serrato’s DNA, fingerprint or trace evidence in the home or in the truck. There was also no blood found on Serrato or his clothes, Craig argued.
Serrato pleaded guilty in January 2014 to attempted murder in May 2011 in New Mexico and was sentenced in August 2014 to 12 years in a New Mexico prison. Eleven other charges were dropped in that plea deal. He returned to Mohave County in 2019.
