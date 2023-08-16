KINGMAN — On Tuesday, a judge sentenced a Kingman man who murdered an elderly woman in December 2007 to more than a century behind bars.
Edwardo Serrato III, 53, was found guilty in July of second-degree murder, burglary, vehicle theft, arson of an occupied structure and attempted arson.
Serrato’s first trial before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. ended in December 2022 in a mistrial with the jury unable to agree on a verdict.
Serrato’s attorney, Randy Craig, cited his client’s broken childhood, his depression and his alcohol abuse as mitigating factors. Serrato always maintained his innocence and felt compassion for the victim’s family.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote argued that Serrato has at least four to five prior convictions including attempted murder in New Mexico. He was sentenced in 2014 to 12 years in prison for that crime.
Cote also said this was one of the most gruesome and brutal cases. Serrato didn’t have to kill an elderly woman and her dog when he burglarized then tried and set fire to her home and then stole her truck.
In finding overwhelming aggravating factors, the judge said Serrato had a history of crimes throughout his adult life each one more violent that the last.
Serrato never showed remorse about the murder and Sipe ruled that depression shouldn’t be a mitigating factor. Other people come from broken homes without a father and don’t murder anyone. Sipe found substance abuse and family support as minor mitigating factors.
“This was an unconscionable despicable act,” Sipe said. “The terror that went through an 80-year-old woman’s mind who was just enjoying Christmas Day.”
Sipe found all the felony counts as separate crimes and therefore should run consecutive to each other and sentenced Serrato to 135 years in prison for the five charges.
Almost 16 years ago, Serrato lived across the street from Anna Hammonds’ home in the 4200 block of Irving Street. Hammonds lived alone with her dog after her husband had recently died.
On Dec. 25, 2007, Serrato murdered Hammonds, 80, and her dog, stole a gun and some jewelry then tried to burn the house. The defendant then stole her husband’s truck but then set it on fire when the truck broke down several blocks away, Cote argued.
Police responded to a call of the vehicle fire and discovered that the truck belonged to Hammonds’ husband. Police found Hammonds in her home severely injured from blunt force trauma. She was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where she died the next day.
During the trial, Craig argued that there was no evidence showing that Serrato entered Hammonds home or lit her truck on fire.
Police swabbed Hammonds’ entire house but didn’t find Serrato’s DNA, fingerprint or trace evidence in the home or in the truck. There was also no blood found on Serrato or his clothes, Craig argued.
