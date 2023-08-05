KINGMAN — A Kingman man was sentenced Friday to more than two decades behind bars for the 2021 shooting death of another man two years ago.
A jury convicted Jason Allen Campbell, 41, in February of manslaughter for the March 2021 murder of Steven Lee Fritz, 49, at a Potter Avenue home in Kingman.
Campbell’s attorney, Ken Countryman of Phoenix argued that his client only has one dangerous felony as an aggravating factor and that the jury didn’t find Campbell guilty of the more serious charge of second-degree murder that he had been charged with.
Countryman also said Campbell has mental health issues and possibly has post-traumatic stress syndrome from previously being in prison.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon argued Campbell has a prior felony conviction from nine years ago and that Fritz suffered for several days after being shot before he died.
Moon also said the use of a weapon was also an aggravator. However, Moon dismissed a second charge of misconduct with a weapon.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho found that the aggravating factor control and sentenced Campbell to the maximum 21 years in prison.
Camacho also denied a motion to move the second case to another county. Campbell claimed to have a conflict with the county attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office.
Campbell is also charged in the second case with aggravated assault, misconduct with a weapon and a drug possession following the fatal shooting about five hours later at a nearby home on Leroy Avenue.
In the manslaughter case, Campbell approached a Potter Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. March 3, 2021 and asked a young girl if her grandfather was home. The grandfather heard Campbell confronted Fritz at his trailer out back. Witnesses heard the two men argue then heard a gunshot.
Sheriff deputies and paramedics arrived and took Fritz to the Kingman hospital then to a Las Vegas hospital where he died four days later from the single gunshot to the chest with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.
Around 2:21 a.m. March 4, 2021, a deputy located Campbell at a Leroy Avenue home where Campbell fled but tripped and fell allowing deputies to arrest him. A 9 mm handgun was located near where Campbell fell.
A ballistics expert matched the casings taken from the autopsy to the gun that was in Campbell’s possession when deputies arrested him.
