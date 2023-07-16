From left, Kiwanis An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock emcee Nicole Tracy, Rose Jacobs, Chris Coyle, Kiwanis Morning Club president and seated, Karole Finkelstein, enjoyed an evening as pirates Friday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Kiwanis of the Colorado River (Noon Club) co-chairs of An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock, left Vice President Aimee Lovelace and President Christie Ball invited the community to Friday's pirate-themed party and fundraiser hosted by Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Emcee Nicole Tracy danced to live music provided by Ken "Brick" Cooper and the band Dry Heat Friday night during Kiwanis of the Colorado River's An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
BULLHEAD CITY — Pirates walked the plank to find treasure Friday during the Kiwanis annual Evening of Wine & Jazz/Rum and Rock.
"I love jazz," said attendee Marchell Wilson-Olsen. "I don't do alcohol, but I'm already looking at some of these auction items, they look great. And of course, I always like to contribute to local fundraisers, it all comes back to the community. And the costumes are wonderful."
The fundraiser benefits Kiwanis of the Colorado River programs for children and youth organizations, said Christie Ball, Noon Club Kiwanis president and co-organizer of the event.
The fundraiser, now in its third year, is transitioning from Wine and Jazz to Rum and Rock, said emcee Nicole Tracy.
"I'm a bit of a liaison to help make the switchover happen," Tracy said. "I just love having a good time with everybody, and aye, matey, I'm just honored to be here to do my part in helping the community."
Live entertainment included the jazz stylings of Ken "Brick" Cooper and a rocking show by the band Dry Heat.
The evening offered a meal catered by Pro-Fit-Kitchin, along with a variety of rum and other spirits to drink, a wine tasting, live entertainment, numerous auctions and a special pirate show that involved dancing and magic, all hosted at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Attendees were encouraged to arrive in costume, with prizes for the best dressed and most spirited pirate.
"I love all Kiwanis does for the community and it's really fun to dress up," said a pirated Kristina Bennett.
The event is meant to be a party, said Aimee Lovelace, Noon Kiwanis vice president and event co-chair.
"We want everyone to have a good time," she said. "We hope people take home that they got to have camaradarie with their friends, support the community, were able to do a little networking, have good food, a few drinks and listen to some great music. And of course, know that the money we raise goes to the kids of this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.