Kiwanis Tracy Jacobs coyle Finkelstein.jpg

From left, Kiwanis An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock emcee Nicole Tracy, Rose Jacobs, Chris Coyle, Kiwanis Morning Club president and seated, Karole Finkelstein, enjoyed an evening as pirates Friday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News
Lovelace Ball.jpg

Kiwanis of the Colorado River (Noon Club) co-chairs of An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock, left Vice President Aimee Lovelace and President Christie Ball invited the community to Friday's pirate-themed party and fundraiser hosted by Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

BULLHEAD CITY — Pirates walked the plank to find treasure Friday during the Kiwanis annual Evening of Wine & Jazz/Rum and Rock.

"I love jazz," said attendee Marchell Wilson-Olsen. "I don't do alcohol, but I'm already looking at some of these auction items, they look great. And of course, I always like to contribute to local fundraisers, it all comes back to the community. And the costumes are wonderful."

Tracy Cooper.jpg

Emcee Nicole Tracy danced to live music provided by Ken "Brick" Cooper and the band Dry Heat Friday night during Kiwanis of the Colorado River's An Evening of Jazz and Wine/Rum and Rock at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.