BULLHEAD CITY — On June 25, 1950, 10 divisions of the communist North Korean Korean People's Army attacked the Republic of Korea in the south, overwhelming Republic of Korea Army troops and driving south to take over the country.
To help slow North Korea’s assault, U.S. President Harry S. Truman ordered U.S. ground forces into South Korea.
U.S. Army Signalman Jacob Abbott, age 15, was among the soldiers of the 24th Infantry Division based in Japan. The 24th was the closest division to Korea and the first U.S. division to respond.
For the first 18 months of the war, the division was on the front lines against North Korean and Chinese forces, suffering more than 10,000 casualties.
"For a long time, I didn't even talk about the war," the 90-year-old Abbott said. "I'm not sure why, but I didn't."
Seventy-five years later, the veteran found himself and his younger brother, a disabled veteran, living in their vehicle and on the road in search of a place that would help two veterans in need.
They stopped in Bullhead City and found Nation's Finest Veteran's Services. He met case manager Livia Hendrickson, who found the brothers an apartment for $1,000 a month.
"We couldn't do that," Abbott said. "Livia was fantastic though. I hadn't gotten that sincerity out of anybody else before. We left, but she said to let her know where we were going. So I stayed in contact with her all through the times we were driving."
The brothers headed southeast, stopping at shelters and Veterans Affairs offices and hospitals in many cities along the way, often sleeping in the car in a VA parking lot.
"They'd come out in the middle of the night and tell us we couldn't sleep there," Abbott said. "That's not help. Audie Murphy would probably turn over in his grave if he knew that the VA kicked a Korean War veteran out because he was sleeping in their parking lot."
The brothers made it as far as Florida, where they signed into a place that offered rent of a room for $400 and access to food stamps.
It was, Abbott said, a miserable experience.
"Everyplace I went was the same thing," he said. "Nothing. Zero. I told my brother finally, let's go back to Bullhead City, it's going to cost us gas money, but let's get out of this mess here. I was so impressed with this place, Bullhead City."
Once back in the city and in contact with Catholic Charities Christine Stamper Center for Help and Hope and reconnected with Nation's Finest, the brothers finally found a place that helped, including an apartment for Jacob, and an assisted living space with physical rehabilitation for his brother, Jesse.
"If it were not for Livia Hendrickson — my brother and I would still be living in our vehicle," Abbott said. "The same degree of praise is due Carie Thwaits, the manager at Christine Stamper shelter."
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Abbott asked his mother to sign the paperwork allowing him to join the Army after he completed the seventh grade to get away from a physically abusive father, he said. It bothered him that he left his younger siblings, a brother and a sister, who both eventually also escaped into the military.
His sister, a nurse, passed away last year from lung cancer, and Abbott stayed with her in hospice until the end.
Prior to leaving his hometown of Fort Worth, the stabilizing influences in his life were music, reading and his faith, passed along from his grandfather, an evangelical Baptist preacher.
To cope with the stress of being on the front lines, the 15-year-old took his fears out of the safety of camp and up into the hills.
"I was so stupid," he said. "I'd go up into the hills and sing. I loved music — I still love music and I still sing. Just not in front of other people."
Abbott was young enough that he didn't recognize those around him didn't appreciate the opera, the music of Al Jolson and other hit singers of the day, he said.
"I had a record collection," he said. "I came back one day and all the records, all of them, were smashed."
When the war broke out, his mother begged the Army to release him, he said.
"I knew I didn't have a home to go to," Abbott said. "They said, 'Well get your mom off our backs and we'll leave you alone.' They pulled me out and made a projectionist of me and I ended up in an unusual situation. I showed movies at the apple orchard at the peace conference. I was still there when Admiral Joy and Admiral Ridgway came — my job was to show them movies."
Abbott spent seven years on active duty, earning the rank of corporal.
"(Marriage) made me get out of the service," he said. "You can't raise a family with what they were paying at that time. They froze everything after Korea."
Eventually Abbott went into construction work with his uncle and worked as a plasterer for 40 years.
Looking back at his service time, Abbott's feelings are mixed.
"I was disgusted with the military with good reason in some respects,” he said. “I wanted to stay in and if I hadn't gotten married, I would have done 20 years easy. I liked the military; it was my home.
“The war was just something that happened while I was there."
