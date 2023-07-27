Jacob Abbott.jpg

Jacob Abbott, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, poses with a copy of the book he wrote, dedicated to his son, his grandchildren and to his grandfather.  "Evangelist A.J. Dailey, a man of God, whose legacy is not forgotten by those who loved him. He above all me is responsible for this endeavor: without his example, I would not have come to know the Lord he professed."

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — On June 25, 1950, 10 divisions of the communist North Korean Korean People's Army attacked the Republic of Korea in the south, overwhelming Republic of Korea Army troops and driving south to take over the country.

To help slow North Korea’s assault, U.S. President Harry S. Truman ordered U.S. ground forces into South Korea.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.