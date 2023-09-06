Labor Day weekend at Community Park

Swimmers, kayakers and Jet Skiers share the Colorado River on the shores of Bullhead Community Park on a busy Sunday during Labor Day weekend. Labor Day traditionally marks the end of the summer season and hundreds of residents and visitors were out and about taking advantage of the extended weekend for activity in and along the river.

 By Bill McMillen
The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies kept an eye on the water throughout Labor Day weekend, a holiday which typically caps off the summer season in the Tri-state.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the Bullhead City Police Department released statistics Tuesday detailing law enforcement encounters from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.