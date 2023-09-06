Swimmers, kayakers and Jet Skiers share the Colorado River on the shores of Bullhead Community Park on a busy Sunday during Labor Day weekend. Labor Day traditionally marks the end of the summer season and hundreds of residents and visitors were out and about taking advantage of the extended weekend for activity in and along the river.
BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies kept an eye on the water throughout Labor Day weekend, a holiday which typically caps off the summer season in the Tri-state.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the Bullhead City Police Department released statistics Tuesday detailing law enforcement encounters from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
Although the Tri-state avoided record-breaking weather that caused massive power outages in the Bullhead City last year, some storms peppered the area throughout the weekend.
Boaters seemed to inclined to stay out of danger.
"Overall, throughout the weekend deputies saw that many boaters stayed off of the water when storms were imminent," said Anita Mortensen, MCSO public information specialist.
Overall, the sheriff's office didn't encounter significant incidents during the holiday weekend.
Sheriff boating safety deputies, River Medical paramedics and dive rescue Team members patrolled both the Colorado River and Lake Havasu. They contacted 255 boaters this year, an increase of just over 60 from 2022.
The sheriff's office issued 40 boating citations, made 12 reckless operation of a watercraft arrests and made three operating under the influence arrests.
Eight boaters were assisted by deputies, with four waterway rescues conducted.
MCSO responded to two non-injury boating collisions and one boating collision with injury. Eight medical calls were also investigated by paramedics.
In Bullhead City, first responders saw 699 calls for dispatch (which includes both fire and police services) and BCPD officers responded to 430 events.
The numbers down significantly from last year, which saw 1,050 calls and 543 incidents. They are also down from 2021, which reported 781 calls for services and 409 incidents.
"We've been seeing a downward trajectory over the last couple years," Chief of Police Robert Trebes said at the Tuesday's night Bullhead City Council meeting.
Traffic accident number were also down, but the weekend was not accident free. Bullhead City police responded to seven non-injury accidents, six accidents and one accident with a fatality.
In comparison, last year BCPD reported 22 non-injury accidents, nine injury accidents and one fatality.
"We've tried to create a much safer environment on the river, and I think you see that in the statistics, but that's not without heavy saturation from Chief Trebes and his department," City Manager Toby Cotter said.
Ten arrests were made, with four driving under the influence arrests and one operating under the influence arrest.
Only one non-injury boating accident was reported on the Colorado River.
