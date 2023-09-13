0913.finchem and lake

Mark Finchem and Kari Lake want a federal appeals court to let them present arguments that voting machines are unreliable and should be banned, claims previously thrown out by a trial judge.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — The attorney for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem admitted Tuesday his clients have no actual evidence that votes have been improperly counted because the state tabulates ballots electronically.

In fact, Andrew Parker conceded, they aren't even alleging that the counting equipment has been hacked.

