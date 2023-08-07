BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Two drownings in Lake Mead recently pushed the total to 19 deaths within the boundaries of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area this year, National Park Service officials said.
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area includes Lake Mohave and Lake Mead and is among the nation's busiest recreation areas each summer.
"Two more people drowned at Lake Mead NRA — that's 19 fatalities this year, a sad trend we want to change," said Lake Mead NRA Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. "We are still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water."
Most of the deaths have been in the water and most, park officials say, were avoidable.
"Life jackets save lives and pool toys are prohibited and dangerous when the wind carries swimmers away or when they pop or quickly deflate," the National Park Service said in a news release. "Every day, we see unsafe boating practices, drinking and driving, and heat-related illness, among others. It's also monsoon season, which means unpredictable rain and wind."
The NPS said there were "several close calls with boaters being caught off-guard" during recent storms. Those winds also create havoc for kayakers and paddleboarders and also for swimmers who are blown from designated areas into the main, deeper lake.
Officials urge visitors to monitor the quickly changing weather conditions and be prepared to take appropriate action.
"We want all of our visitors to have a rewarding, positive experience at Lake Mead NRA," Gauthier said, "and we really want everyone to make it home safely."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.