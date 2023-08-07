Lake Mohave

Lake Mohave is part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

 Las Vegas Review-Journal

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Two drownings in Lake Mead recently pushed the total to 19 deaths within the boundaries of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area this year, National Park Service officials said.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area includes Lake Mohave and Lake Mead and is among the nation's busiest recreation areas each summer.

