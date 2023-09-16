BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority, City of Bullhead City, and Laughlin Tourism Commission announced the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow will be returning to the blue skies over the Mojave Desert.
The 2024 event promises to be a bigger, better airshow featuring historic military and civilian aircraft, aerial demonstrations and more.
The airshow will take flight Saturday, April 6, 2024, and will be free to attend. The Laughlin-Bullhead Airshow will continue to showcase military and civilian aircraft, honoring the history of aviation and paying respect to those who have sacrificed and served our country.
The City of Bullhead City, the Laughlin Tourism Commission, and Las Vegas Events will partner again to fund the LBAS. Additional funds will be raised through grants, sponsorships, VIP Seating, and vendor booth fees. MCAA, Bullhead City, and LTC will work together to promote and manage the airshow.
LBAS will once again be under the guiding eye of airshow veteran Kevin Walsh, Nellis Air Force Base, and Aviation Nation airshow partners. Kevin was the consultant who coordinated the inaugural 2023 Laughlin Bullhead Airshow. Walsh has continually demonstrated his commitment to professionalism, sustainability, and improved entertainment in the larger North American air show community. With this partnership, LBAS aims to build onto its inaugural event by safeguarding, promoting, and improving the entire air show event with an overall goal of a safe, economically enhancing community highlight event.
