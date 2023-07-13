Runway improvements

A sealcoating project with new markings on the runway and Alpha Taxiway 9-8 begins August 21 at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, one of a handful of grant and other funded projects updated during Tuesday's regularly scheduled Mohave County Airport Authority board meeting. 

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority heard updates Tuesday on Federal Aviation Administration projects and other grants for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.

The updates were part of a full agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.

