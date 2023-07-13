BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority heard updates Tuesday on Federal Aviation Administration projects and other grants for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.
The updates were part of a full agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.
Members heard updates on a number of projects and grants, including a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant application filed on behalf of the airport by the airport's consulting firm, Volaire Aviation.
SCASD grants provide funding to help small communities address air service and airfare issues. The most recent application opportunity with $17 million in funding to be awarded to 40 recipients closed in May. No grant awards have yet been published.
In its application, LBIA seeks grant funding to provide a minimum revenue guarantee to recruit, initial and support service, noting new flights are supported by $200,000 in local community funding from multiple partners.
Air Service and Marketing Chairman Lance Ross told members that Volaire Aviation is negotiating with a well-established, financially stable regional airline interested in service to and from LBIA, in addition to continuing discussions with other carriers.
"Unfortunately, the airport and Mr. Penning still cannot identify the airline as negotiations are continuing," Ross said.
Members also heard an update on FAA/USDOT projects from Assistant Airport Director Kellen Shireman.
"A lot of them are in a holding pattern right now," he said. "The two big ones that are on the table and ready to go — we're just waiting on materials — are the apron lighting upgrade to LEDs and the PAPI upgrades to LEDs."
The airport did not receive any bids on the taxiway rehabilitation project and the project has been pushed back to next year, Shireman said.
"Then hopefully do the whole package," he said.
The airport also recently submitted the grant application for the FAA-BIL Control Tower Upgrade Study.
"That could give our tower some modern improvements, probably next year or in two years, but right now we're looking at what we need to add to the tower to make it better," he said.
Two other projects beginning August 21 include sealcoating the runway and Alpha Taxiway 9-8.
"That will sealcoat the pavement and will also have all new markings," Shireman said. The project is expected to take less than one week.
An Arizona Department of Transportation Automated Weather Observing System grant is in its early stages, he said. The system collects and reports data about weather conditions automatically.
Members also heard a year-to-date financial and investment portfolio report from Board Member Ray Winslow.
"Compared to a a year ago, our cash situation is up over $1 million, so we're doing pretty well," Winslow said. "Investments are up about half a million dollars. Our total revenues are up about one percent over budget from last year, and total expenses are about 96% of what we budgeted, so we came in under budget for the year."
The board voted to give all the members an opportunity to review the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget and bring it back for potential adoption at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
A discussion on a proposed creation of policy for the Airport Director regarding a cap on expenses not requiring board approval was tabled as it was not on the agenda.
Airport Director James Scheller reported staffing updates, including a new airport maintenance facility manager coming on board July 17. The position of airport maintenance facility technician has not yet been filled.
Scheller also reported that the Airport Fire Department hired three applicants, one from Massachusetts, one from Lake Havasu City and one with experience from Bullhead City Fire Department.
"Myself, I started May 15 and so far I think it is going very well," Scheller told members. "Stephanie and Kellen have helped me stay within the guardrails and the board has been very welcoming."
