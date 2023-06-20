LAUGHLIN — Through Monday, June 26, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions of special “Messages to the Sky” as part of the annual Rockets Over The River Independence Day fireworks celebration.
Messages will be placed on fireworks shells and rocketed into the sky during the fireworks display, and the submitter will be provided with the exact time — down to the second — their message will be sent aloft. Selected messages will also be read on the air during the coordinating radio broadcast on KISS Fm 104.9 courtesy of Murphy Broadcasting.
“If you have someone you’ve lost over this past year, or someone you’re praying for and you want to send a message to the stars, you can give us the story about who you want to send a message to and what you want to say, and we put it on one of the shells before it’s shot off,” said Jackie Wallin of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission.
Those who would like a chance to participate in “Messages to the Sky” should send a letter and explain, in 250 words or fewer, why they want to participate and what their message will be to info@laughlinchamber.com. All letters received will be considered, but not all will be chosen because of the limited number of shells available. Those whose message is chosen will receive a photo of their message on the shell before it is launched. All entrants should be sure to include their contact information as those whose messages are chosen will be notified by phone. Messages to their loved ones will remain private.
The annual fireworks display, presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission and created by world-renowned Zambelli Fireworks, begins at 9 p.m. on July 4. The rockets will be sent up from a riverfront location on the Arizona side of the river and will be visible from numerous locations throughout the northern Bullhead City and Laughlin areas.
