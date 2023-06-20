LAUGHLIN — Through Monday, June 26, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions of special “Messages to the Sky” as part of the annual Rockets Over The River Independence Day fireworks celebration.

Messages will be placed on fireworks shells and rocketed into the sky during the fireworks display, and the submitter will be provided with the exact time — down to the second — their message will be sent aloft. Selected messages will also be read on the air during the coordinating radio broadcast on KISS Fm 104.9 courtesy of Murphy Broadcasting.

