At the center of the cozy horseshoe-shaped arrangement, Chairman David Cummings and Board Members Tanya Lane and Ellen Brown await the start of Tuesday's Bullhead City Fire District board meeting. The rearrangement of chairs was forced by several leaks in the roof of the building that made the dais unusable.
BULLHEAD CITY — "A few leaks" in the roof of the Bullhead City Administration Complex building housing the City Council chamber caused minimal damage to the facility but did change the look and feel of Tuesday morning's Bullhead City Fire District governing board meeting.
The board and staff typically use the same seats at the dais that are occupied by city council members and staff for the twice-monthly council meetings. The fire board usually uses the city's Channel 4 cable access to televise its monthly meetings. But on Tuesday, the fire board and staff sat in folding chairs in a semi-circle on the floor below the stage, just a few feet from a small audience.
Several people joked about it resembling a group gathered around a campfire, prompting board Chairman David Cummings to ask if anyone brought marshmallows.
"A couple of ribeyes..." added Fire Chief Patrick Moore.
The fire board took the rearrangement in stride. Members had little choice.
"We could have moved (the meeting) to the fire station," Moore said with a shrug, "but we already had posted the agenda that the meeting would be held here."
Fire personnel found a locked building when they arrived before the 8:30 a.m. meeting. When they gained entry a few minutes later, they found plastic sheeting covering much of the stage area, from one edge of the three-sided dais to the other, with a few of the seats covered. That's because water leaked through the roof and, eventually, through a few ceiling tiles, creating a slight mess below.
"Heavier-than-normal rain over the weekend exposed a few leaks in the roof," Bullhead City Public Information Officer Mackenzie Covert said. "Our building maintenance staff is looking at the roof and will patch it as necessary."
In addition to repairs to the exterior roof, one interior ceiling tile failed under the weight of gathered water and a few others showed signs of staining and may need to be replaced as well.
"Barring any unforeseen heavy storm activity, there won't be any future cancellations or scheduling issues with the council chamber," Covert said.
The chamber itself is used by the city council, the fire board, several city commissions and boards and, occasionally, for presentations and other events. Auxiliary meeting rooms also are occasionally used by city-related and community-related groups.
The next scheduled public meeting in the council chamber is the Sept. 5 City Council meeting. The Bullhead City Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet Sept. 7.
