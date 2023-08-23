BULLHEAD CITY — "A few leaks" in the roof of the Bullhead City Administration Complex building housing the City Council chamber caused minimal damage to the facility but did change the look and feel of Tuesday morning's Bullhead City Fire District governing board meeting.

The board and staff typically use the same seats at the dais that are occupied by city council members and staff for the twice-monthly council meetings. The fire board usually uses the city's Channel 4 cable access to televise its monthly meetings. But on Tuesday, the fire board and staff sat in folding chairs in a semi-circle on the floor below the stage, just a few feet from a small audience.

