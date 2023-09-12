Compressions

Mohave Accelerated Learning Center eighth-grader Dalina Hoopinderner, right, performs chest compressions on a CPR mannequin and explains her efforts to classmate Rylee Sentner as Bullhead City Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Taylor supervises the Learn the Beat instruction on Monday.

 Bill McMillen The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — With the rhythm of a song written long before they were born providing the cadence, eighth-graders at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center learned the beat of hands-only CPR Monday morning.

"We're going to teach every single one of you how to do that," Assistant Chief Forrest Taylor, of the Bullhead City Fire Department, told the assembly of more than 70 eighth-graders at MALC in the schools Battleground gymnasium. "We're going to teach you how to do those high-quality chest compressions the right way."

