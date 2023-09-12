Mohave Accelerated Learning Center eighth-grader Dalina Hoopinderner, right, performs chest compressions on a CPR mannequin and explains her efforts to classmate Rylee Sentner as Bullhead City Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Taylor supervises the Learn the Beat instruction on Monday.
BULLHEAD CITY — With the rhythm of a song written long before they were born providing the cadence, eighth-graders at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center learned the beat of hands-only CPR Monday morning.
"We're going to teach every single one of you how to do that," Assistant Chief Forrest Taylor, of the Bullhead City Fire Department, told the assembly of more than 70 eighth-graders at MALC in the schools Battleground gymnasium. "We're going to teach you how to do those high-quality chest compressions the right way."
Then, with the rhythmic strains of the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" playing, students did just that.
It as a scene repeated at seven other schools along the Colorado River, from Bullhead City to Needles, as more than 700 eighth-graders not only learned how to perform the potentially life-saving procedure but accepted a challenge to teach that same information and process to at least four other people.
The Learn the Beat initiative, in its second year, is a local response to the 9/11 National Day of Service. The National Day of Service and Remembrance was established in 2009 through the Serve America Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama, designed to give Americans a pause to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and also to provide a day of service to honor the victims of those attacks. Those victims included more than 400 first-responders — firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement members — who died after the initial attack on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers while trying to save the lives of others.
Students taking part received a National Day of Service bracelet and, after completing the brief training, also got an "I Learn the Beat" bracelet. The are in line for three more band bracelets if they complete the challenge of teaching at least four others the hands-only CPR. And with the final bracelet also comes a certificate for a free frozen custard product from the Bullhead City Culver's restaurant.
"Who can you teach it to?" Bullhead City Fire Marshal Barbie Barrett asked the students. Most gave answers of their parents and siblings with Barrett adding other relatives — grandparents, aunts and uncles — and neighbors.
"Basically anyone you know," Barrett said.
After watching a demonstration and getting instructions from Taylor, who is in charge of the BCFD's emergency medical services, the students got to put their lessons in action on CPR dummies on the floor at the gymnasium.
Anna Lee Jimenez was one of the first students to practice and said that it "was harder" than she expected as she gently massaged her sore wrist.
But she nodded in the affirmative when asked if she thought she would be able to perform CPR in the event of an emergency.
Classmate Rylee Sentner agreed.
"Yeah, I could do it," she said. She was it was "easier than she expected" — mainly because she had the luxury of watching Jimenez do it before she took her turn under the watchful eyes of trained BCFD personnel.
"You have to tach four people how to do this," Taylor reminded the students at the end of the session that took less than 30 minutes. Students have a week to complete that mission and turn in the signed challenge cards at their respective schools.
Other schools participating in Monday's initiative were Needles Middle School, Mohave Valley Junior High, Fox Creek Junior High, Desert Light Academy, Desert Star Academy, Young Scholar's Academy and Harvest Bible Christian Academy.
Initiative organizers Sandra Thomas and Jena Morga and representatives of area emergency services agencies decided that eighth-graders were the appropriate target for the Learn the Beat lessons; most have the physical strength to perform the somewhat rigorous procedure and also have the mental and emotional development to understand the instructions and react in the event of an emergency.
By teaching a new crop of eighth-graders each year, Thomas said, a full generation of local students will have the knowledge and ability to possible save a life in the future. And by having the students teach others, the reach of the program is exponential.
"We want them to know what to do — how to do it properly," Taylor said. "High-quality chest compressions can make a big difference until help arrives."
"I think it's a great idea," MALC eighth-grade math teacher Robb Gambrell said. "It lets kids know they can make a difference and teaches them the right way to do it. It raises awareness to the importance of knowing how to perform CPR."
In addition to the BCFD, other agencies involved this year were the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department, the Mohave Valley Fire Department, the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Tri-State CareFlight, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Colorado River Station.
