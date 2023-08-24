BULLHEAD CITY — In its first year, the Learn the Beat initiative provided instruction on hands-only CPR to more than 500 area eighth-graders — and by extension, hundreds more people those students taught off-campus.

This year, the goal is higher and the participation is wider as eight schools and at least six emergency service agencies will be taking part in the 9/11 National Day of Service activity on Sept. 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.