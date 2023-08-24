BULLHEAD CITY — In its first year, the Learn the Beat initiative provided instruction on hands-only CPR to more than 500 area eighth-graders — and by extension, hundreds more people those students taught off-campus.
This year, the goal is higher and the participation is wider as eight schools and at least six emergency service agencies will be taking part in the 9/11 National Day of Service activity on Sept. 11.
"It is important to tell them why we're there," said Sandra Thomas, a member of the Mohave County Board of Health and co-coordinator of the Learn the Beat program, which this year will reach every eighth-grader enrolled in schools from Bullhead City to Needles. "It's remembering 9/11 — remembering it with a day of service."
Thomas, of Bullhead City, and Jena Morga, marketing director at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, developed the local program a year ago after brainstorming about a service project that could be offered locally. In this case, the service is to educate eighth-graders the proper techniques of cardiopulmonary resuscitation that has been proven to save lives.
After agreeing on the CPR instruction, they got enthusiastic support from area fire departments and other emergency services providers. Organizers decided that eighth-graders had the physical strength and intellectual development to absorb the instruction and, hopefully, be able to share their knowledge with family members and others.
Even before the inaugural Learn the Beat campaign was deemed an overwhelming success, Thomas and Morga and members of the emergency services community had designs on making it an annual program, reaching a new crop of eighth-graders each year. The instruction, they hope, will become a rite of passage in the local schools and with the "learn-it, teach-it" approach, has the potential to reach thousands of residents in a relatively short timeframe.
Last year, Learn the Beat was taught at Fox Creek Junior High, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, Mohave Valley Junior High, Desert Star Academy and Young Scholar's Academy. This year, those schools all are participating again, with the addition of Needles Middle School, Harvest Bible Christian Academy, Desert Light Christian Academy and Itpac Tribal School.
Students will be taught by personnel from area fire departments — the Bullhead City, Fort Mojave Mesa and Mohave Valley and San Bernardino County departments already are on board as well as Tri-State CareFlight — augmented by staff from Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the California Highway Patrol, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and other volunteers. Those agencies will bring CPR dummies to the schools for demonstration and give all eighth-graders the opportunity to apply what they learned on-site Sept. 11.
Members of the public interested in participating can sign up at JustServe.com. More information on the program is available by contacting Thomas at 702-420-4922 or Morga at 928-763-0282.
Organizers have incentivized student participation. Any student completing the on-campus training on Sept. 11 will receive a wristband declaring "I Learned the Beat" and a certificate of completion. Those teaching it to others can earn additional wristbands and, ultimately, may qualify for a free ice cream from Culver's of Bullhead City, which is helping sponsor the local initiative.
"We want to encourage participation, from learning it to teaching it to others," Thomas said.
Forrest Taylor, who serves as emergency medical services division chief for the Bullhead City Fire Department, said last year he felt the students achieved those goals.
“I think that a lot of the kids were really engaged,” said Taylor. “I think they were attentive, wanted to learn how to do it properly and were fairly receptive to sharing that knowledge with their families and others. I think it’s been very well received.”
The National Day of Service and Remembrance was established in 2009 by the Serve America Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama. It was designed to give Americans a pause to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and also to provide a day of service to honor the victims of those attacks.
“This event is a rare opportunity to honor those who serve our area day in and day out and simultaneously share a lifesaving skill to a generation of students that will carry forward the commitment to serve and care for our community,“ Thomas said upon creation of the initiative.
“We’re teaching a generation that has no knowledge of the events of 9/11,” said Capt. Joey Benjamin, of the Mohave Valley Fire Department, before the first Learn the Beat campaign, noting the historical significance behind National Day of Service. “They hadn’t been born yet. We’re not only teaching them about CPR, we’re doing it while reminding them what it means to serve others.”
“It fits with our mission,” said Ray Proa, emergency services director for the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department. “There is a big push to save lives in cardiac care; heart disease is the No. 1 killer — and we need to have more people trained to do this (perform CPR) to increase people’s odds of survival. When you look at the data … 99% of the people who survived had had CPR before the first-responders arrived."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.