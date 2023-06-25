BULLHEAD CITY — The best way to protect your family from fireworks injury is not to use fireworks at home.
The Bullhead City Fire Department recommends attending public fireworks shows and leaving the lighting to the professionals.
The National Fire Protection Association estimates fireworks started 12,264 fires in 2021, including 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside and other fires. These fires caused 29 injuries to people and $59 million in direct property damage.
Every year fire departments respond to emergencies where fireworks have injured someone, said Lori Viles, BCFD spokeswoman. The end of June and early July is the most common time for fireworks-related emergencies.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission 2021 report states an estimated 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks. Approximately 1,500 of those calls were emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers. A third of those injuries were to hands and limbs, with approximately thirty-two percent reporting burns.
Sadly, many parents and caregivers remain unaware of the potential dangers of fireworks, especially when it comes to sparklers, Viles said. A sparkler burns at a temperature of 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and can easily cause a third-degree burn, especially to a young child.
If you do choose to use fireworks, BCFD recommends following these safety guidelines and remember that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility:
Fireworks should only be used under adult supervision.
Fireworks should only be used outdoors on a driveway, sidewalk, or other
Fire-resistant surface. (Remember, fires are caused by careless handling of fireworks in areas exposed to sparks or live fireworks).
NEVER ignite fireworks during high winds where flying sparks can start a fire.
Keep a bucket of water handy in case sparks start a fire.
Be sure children around fireworks know to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches on fire.
Deposit sparklers in a metal container as they may be stepped on while hot or lost in the grass and stepped on while playing.
Never try to re-ignite fireworks that malfunction or fail to go off.
Do not wear loose clothing when using fireworks.
Never experiment or make your own fireworks.
As a reminder: Per Bullhead City Ordinance, The use, discharge or ignition (collectively "use") of permissible consumer fireworks is prohibited except for May 4 through May 6, June 24 through July 6 and from December 24 through January 3. On allowable days of use, hours of use are limited to 8:01 a.m., to 10:59 p.m. Hours of use are expanded from 11:00 p.m., to 1:00 a.m., on both December 31 through January 1 and July 4 through July 5 respectively. Notwithstanding the preceding, the use, discharge or ignition of permissible consumer fireworks is prohibited at all times in the city's Colorado River Nature Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.