BULLHEAD CITY — Library patrons and the public are encouraged to check out August's Personal Awareness Programs at the Mohave County Bullhead Branch library.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31, the Bullhead City Branch Library community rooms, 1170 Hancock Road, will host local agencies and organizations providing health, safety, legal and other resources to the community. The programs are free and open to the public.
"When problems come along, we hope that people will know that there are resources available to help," said Cindy McQuien, Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch senior library assistant.
The three-day awareness program is the result of recent partnerships between the library and local agencies and organizations such as Mohave County Public Health.
The presentations offered by MCPH were requested by library staff and tailored to city residents, said Dani Lagana, MCPH special programs analyst.
"It's an opportunity that people might not otherwise be able to get," she said. "A lot of times we're in classrooms or senior centers or other places less accessible to the general public. It's an opportunity to get information, talk to experts in the field and if they need more information we're there and can provide that on the spot."
MCPH is offering the same set of programs Tuesday and Thursday.
"If you can't make it to one of the days, hopefully you can make the other," Lagana said. "MCPH is working to make itself more accessible to people and to let them know what programs and resources are available."
Personal Awareness Program presentations are 15 minutes long.
"The hope is that people will become aware of programs, services and information available in the county," McQuien said. "Each partner will give a short talk on their services and will staff a table so that people can come by and talk with them."
On Tuesday and Friday in Rooms A and B, Mohave County Public Health will give a series of presentations:
• 10 a.m., Learn how to accurately track and measure blood pressure at home.
• 10:30 a.m. Medication safety to learn safe medication practices, and how to self-advocate at the doctor's office or pharmacy.
• 11 a.m., Learn physical activity recommendations for all ages, including tips and trick for increasing activity throughout the day.
• 11:30 a.m., Internet safety will help improve communication between parents and children about online safety and provide education about online dangers.
• Noon, Smoking cessation for adults teaches an understanding of nicotine and its consequences relating to tobacco/nicotine use and vaping products, followed by a brief introduction to free resources to help quit.
• 12:30 p.m., Join AZ Health Zone for an overview of nutrition basics based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Wednesday's schedule includes community organization presentations at the library community rooms:
• 10:15 a.m., Arizona Coalition for Military Families.
