mohave county bullhead city library

Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch, 1170 Hancock Road, is hosting multiple Personal Awareness Programs next week.

 File photo

BULLHEAD CITY — Library patrons and the public are encouraged to check out August's Personal Awareness Programs at the Mohave County Bullhead Branch library.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31, the Bullhead City Branch Library community rooms, 1170 Hancock Road, will host local agencies and organizations providing health, safety, legal and other resources to the community. The programs are free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.