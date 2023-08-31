From left, Bullhead City Fire Department Public Information Officer Lori Viles and Bullhead City Police Department Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins spoke Wednesday with Benjamin Angelo Deutsch about community programs and services available to the community through the departments during Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch's Personal Awareness Day. The programs continue today with County Department of Public Health presentations every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lequietta Perkins, AZ@Work Adult/Displaced Worker Program representative brought information for job seekers and those wishing to further their job skills through additional training Wednesday's Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch's Personal Awareness Day. Wednesday's presentations highlighted community programs from organizations such as AZ@Work, Community Legal Services, Terros Health Crisis Hotline, Western Arizona Council of Governments and more.
From left, Bullhead City Fire Department Public Information Officer Lori Viles and Bullhead City Police Department Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins spoke Wednesday with Benjamin Angelo Deutsch about community programs and services available to the community through the departments during Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch's Personal Awareness Day. The programs continue today with County Department of Public Health presentations every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DK McDonald
Lequietta Perkins, AZ@Work Adult/Displaced Worker Program representative brought information for job seekers and those wishing to further their job skills through additional training Wednesday's Mohave County Library Bullhead City Branch's Personal Awareness Day. Wednesday's presentations highlighted community programs from organizations such as AZ@Work, Community Legal Services, Terros Health Crisis Hotline, Western Arizona Council of Governments and more.
BULLHEAD CITY — "The reason why I came is essentially the reason the library is hosting the event," said Benjamin Angelo Deutsch. "I came looking for resources that are available and to connect with the providers here."
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, and again today, the Bullhead City Branch Library community rooms, 1170 Hancock Road, are home to program providers offering information on health programs and other resources available to the community.
Wednesday's programs highlighted community service providers Arizona Coalition for Military Families, Arizona at Work, Community Legal Services, Mohave Community College, Terros Health Crisis Hotline, Western Arizona Council of Governments and programs available through Bullhead City Police and Fire departments.
Community Legal Services is a non-profit law firm serving income eligible residents of Mohave and La Paz counties.
"We want people to know we have attorneys and paralegals ready to answer the phone and answer their questions," said Charles Seyffer, Community Legal Services Kingman office managing attorney. "We offer free legal assistance for those eligible on landlord/tenant issues, foreclosure relief, domestic violence victims, consumer protection and employment issues."
Arizona@Work Adult Dislocated Worker Program specifically assists individuals whose employer closed the business or who was laid off due to a reduction in the workforce, but AZ@Work programs are also available to assist with return to work programs for adults and youth ages 14 and over, said Lequietta Perkins, Arizona@Work WIOA Adult/DW program representative.
"We can help with job search, of course," she said. "But we are also here to assist with completing GEDs and furthering education goals such as CNA, HVAC, welding and registered nursing training."
National Farmworker Jobs Program is a core partner with AZ@Work, said Jim Ortiz, JFJP workforce development specialist. "We did not have this program until now — I'm blazing a trail in Mohave and La Paz counties."
The program for agricultural workers provides all the services of AZ@Work and goes beyond to help stabilize migrant worker lifestyles within a community, he said.
"By definition migrant/seasonal workers do not have roots well planted in a community," Ortiz said. "They follow the seasons starting in Arizona with lettuce and cotton, then move north to Idaho, Oregon and Washington with cherry, apple and other fall harvests. It breaks up families and children often get pulled out into fields as well. The idea is to stabilize them and we do that via integrating skills training, ESL and GED classes — job skills and wraparound services, whatever it takes to remove barriers so they can do what they want."
Bullhead City Police Department Sgt. Sean Watson brought information on Neighborhood Watch, the practice of neighbors helping neighbors protect themselves from criminal and suspicious activity in the community.
"The program is designed to interface the community with themselves — and they are our eyes and ears," he said. "We can't be everywhere as police officers, so the neighborhood watch groups or community block watch groups, the principle is the community helping each other and helping law enforcement."
Deutsch said he was pleased with what he learned at Wednesday's presentations.
"I think I have the connection to resources I was looking for," he said.
At the library today, Mohave County Public Health is presenting a series of programs for healthy living including how to accurately track and measure blood pressure at home, safe medication practices and how to self-advocate at a doctor's office or pharmacy, physical activity recommendations for all ages, internet safety, smoking cessation, and nutrition guidelines.
"For the public, it's an opportunity to get information, talk to experts in the field," said Dani Lagana, MCPH special programs analyst. "If they need more information we're there and can provide that on the spot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.