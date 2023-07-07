The creator of the world wanted to hide from humans the knowledge that they create their own reality, keeping it secret until they were ready to understand the truth. He asked the animals of the world for their ideas.
The eagle said, “Give it to me. I will take it to the moon and hide it there.”
“No,” the creator said. “One day they will go to the moon and find it.”
The salmon said, “Give it to me, and I will drop it at the bottom of the ocean.”
“No, they will dive deep into the ocean and discover it there too,” said the creator.
The buffalo said, “Give it to me. I will bury it in the Great Plains.”
The creator replied, “No. They will cut into the earth and find it even there.”
Then he asked the grandmother who lives deep in the center of the world. She said, “Put it inside of them. They will never find it there.”
The creator nodded and said, “It is done.”
This creation story from the Hopi nation shows that you can create your own reality and take action to find your passion and vision for life. Take charge of your life. You know what you want. Go get it. Don’t be complacent.
The term “create your own reality” means the different ways by which you can co-create your life by the energy of your thoughts, beliefs, perspectives and actions. When you change the way you see things within you and around you, it helps you to make a new outlook towards life.
This theory is illustrated in major religions around the world. The Buddha said, “What you dwell upon you become.” Jesus said, “It is done unto you as you believe.” Hindu mysticism from Shankaracharya says, “Whatever a person’s mind dwells on intensely and with firm resolve, that is exactly what he becomes.” It says in the Talmud, “We do not see things as they are, we see them as we are.”
You control what happens to you whether you realize it or not. This doesn’t mean that you must be happy or joyful all the time. But you own your feelings. Staying kind and encouraging yourself keeps you in a happy, joyful and healthy state of mind.
When you are unaware of how to create your own reality, you feel like a victim of your life. You need to understand the process and make it work for you. We allow ourselves to believe that the people around us and those with authority over us can control our entire reality. We are not helpless about what is going on in our lives. Life is a matter of decisions, not circumstances. It is up to you to empower yourself and create the life you want.
Don’t compare yourself with others. Everyone is different. Are you sure that what you are comparing yourself to isn’t fake? You have much to offer to the world. You may miss out on the good things in life if you compare yourself to others’ standards.
Have confidence in yourself and what you want to be. Confidence doesn’t come naturally to most people. Even the most successful people have struggled with confidence, but somehow overcame their insecurities and found a way to carve their own paths.
It is true that you will not always get what you want. Maybe your long-range plan is to rise to your dream job in a specific organization. But that job is elusive. Someone else might be better qualified, has better connections or interviews better. You decide what you must do to change that outcome the next time. Or maybe your grand idea for a business falls short, and you must start all over again. What do you do? Do you give up – or start all over again?
The secret to forging your own future is taking personal responsibility for your actions and decisions. The only time you are a victim of your circumstances is when you choose to be.
You almost always have a choice. No matter what uncontrollable things might happen to you, you decide how to react and treat the situation. You can let seeds of hatred grow or you can plant seeds of hope and change what will set you up for success in the future.
You have complete control over your future. Choose wisely.
Mackay’s Moral: No proof is required of what is before your own eyes.
Seven-time, New York Times best-selling author of "Swim With The Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive," with two books among the top 15 inspirational business books of all time, according to the New York Times. He is one of America’s most popular and entertaining business speakers, and currently serves as Chairman at the MackayMitchell Envelope Company, one of the nation’s major envelope manufacturers, producing 25 million envelopes a day.
