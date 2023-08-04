BHC Lions Club vision screening.jpg

Bullhead City Lions Club offers annual vision screening services to more than 4,000 youth aged from preschool to high school. The club, which is asking  the community to help support the service, says it anticipates changes this year in Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, Arizona's Medicaid provider, will double the number of families needing help to get their children an eye exam and glasses.

 Courtesy of Bullhead City Lions Club

BULLHEAD CITY — Lions Club is anticipating a surge in need for vision services this year.

"A lot of our low-income families are on Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System insurance," said Janis Young, BC Lions Club president. "The only provider for vision services for children on AHCCCS has gone to virtual eye screening, and they no longer screen children ages 10 and under. We're now expecting a greater need in the funding we need to help people pay for eye exams and glasses."

