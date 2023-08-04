Bullhead City Lions Club offers annual vision screening services to more than 4,000 youth aged from preschool to high school. The club, which is asking the community to help support the service, says it anticipates changes this year in Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, Arizona's Medicaid provider, will double the number of families needing help to get their children an eye exam and glasses.
BULLHEAD CITY — Lions Club is anticipating a surge in need for vision services this year.
"A lot of our low-income families are on Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System insurance," said Janis Young, BC Lions Club president. "The only provider for vision services for children on AHCCCS has gone to virtual eye screening, and they no longer screen children ages 10 and under. We're now expecting a greater need in the funding we need to help people pay for eye exams and glasses."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 25% and 35% of children in the United States need glasses. Unaddressed distance vision impairment in many low- and middle-income regions is four times higher than in high-income regions.
The club is asking the community for help.
"We are accepting donations for this program," Young said. "We do a fundraiser called Meat Bingo in February of each fiscal year — last year we made $6,000. We thought we'd made the perfect amount for this year. Looking at this year now, is that enough? We don't think so."
In 2014, Bullhead City Lions Club fundraised to purchase portable vision screeners called spot machines, handheld wireless devices that can test the vision of children aged 6 months and older in less than 30 seconds. The club began by providing vision screening to preschoolers across the Tri-state.
"We started off with two spot screeners, now we have three, so we can get to more kids more quickly," Young said. "The first part of our whole project was to vision screen to identify kids that will need help in school so that we could get them the help."
The program has grown from its initial annual screening of 400 preschool children to providing annual vision screening of 4,090 children from preschool to high school.
"Then we branched out to helping adults. Last year, we helped pay for eye exams and glasses for 27 children and 40 adults," Young said. "We work with Mohave Eye Center, for probably about three years now — we pay part, they pay part and then we get it done."
Low-income families now need to turn to the Lions to help get their kids an eye exam and glasses.
"We're the only provider that does that service in the way it's done," Young said. "We anticipate seeing that 27 number double in the next year."
Adding to the need for services is an influx of homeless families in Bullhead City, she said.
"That's another reason we're nervous," Young said. "We think there's going to be double the number of kids who need help."
The club has also seen a rise in adults in need of vision services.
"We're helping a lot of adults in our area who are without jobs, without homes and who may be struggling with mental illness and addiction issues," Young said. "All the program people we talk to have been referring a lot of people."
Young said she didn't anticipate the difference vision services can make in an adult's life.
"Once they have glasses, their self esteem takes a huge jump," she said. "Oh, I can see, now I can face the world, I can fill out a job application, I can talk to people and actually see them — It was an interesting byproduct I had not anticipated, their attitude. It's making a difference for them."
The club also still helps with more serious needs, including eye surgery.
"If somebody needs our help, we do our best to try and do that," she said.
To make a donation or for more information, contact Young at 928-514-5062.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.