Kirk Barton, left, presents a ceremonial check for $1,500 — with a four-year pledge totaling $6,000 — to Vaughn's Mission volunteers Kristy Prall, Sara Miranda and Maria Ortiz during Wednesday's Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club meeting in Fort Mohave. Vaughn's Mission provides Thanksgiving dinners each year for patients of area home health care and hospice agencies.
FORT MOHAVE — Vaughn's Mission volunteers Maria Ortiz, Sara Miranda and Kristy Prall attended Wednesday's meeting of the Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club to give a presentation on their annual initiative that provides Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of home health care and hospice patients in the Tri-state.
They walked away with an unexpected promise of significant funding for the next four years.
"We, as a group, have decided to donate $1,500 a year over the next four years," club President Kirk Barton announced after the three women provided a brief history of the humble origins of a volunteer-driven effort started by Ortiz and Vaughn Bozegian in 2008.
"Vaughn wanted to do something for the community," Ortiz said. "He wanted to feed the less fortunate."
Bozegian died three years ago, prompting the renaming of the group effort now known as Vaughn's Mission.
The initiative has grown from modest beginnings — 20 meals were prepared in 2008 for a group of hospice and home health patients that otherwise might not have had a holiday meal for Thanksgiving. Last year, 500 meals were distributed — delivered by participating home health care and hospice agencies to their clients the Wednesday before Thanksgiving with another 100 meals sent to the BSNF in Needles, where many employees work on the holiday.
"This is something we don't ever want to go away," Ortiz said Wednesday. "We want to continue the movement."
And with the help of Mohave Sunrise Rotary, that movement picked up renewed steam. Coupled with a $1,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River and other contributions, Ortiz said the contributions will make life a bit easier for the dozens of team members involved in food preparation each year.
"We'll use it for equipment," she said. "Things like pans, (vegetable) choppers ... We've all been using our own stuff every year."
She said volunteers "pull steamers, crockpots, spatulas... all sorts of things" from their own kitchens. The funding, she said, may mean some Vaughn's Mission-specific equipment in the future, meaning the traditional dinner preparation won't be as dependent on having volunteers who have all of those appliances and utensils.
Before Barton announced the club's donation, two Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club members pledged donations from their own businesses. Mehdi Azarmi, of Fairway Constructors, issued a challenge to Matt Hanrahan, of Baron Services. Hanrahan saw Azarmi's pledge and raised it with Azarmi readily agreeing to the higher total.
Ortiz said one of the best things about Vaughn's Mission is its ability to build a sense of community, among the recipients, the volunteers and the sponsors. Prall agreed.
"It's really people's time that is going unnoticed," she said, noting the hours of planning, purchasing, preparing, delivering and cleanup that go into the annual initiative that uses the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building as its headquarters the day before Thanksgiving. "Everyone involved is doing it because they want to. They see the need. It is just from the heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.