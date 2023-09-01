0831.vaughn's mission donation

Kirk Barton, left, presents a ceremonial check for $1,500 — with a four-year pledge totaling $6,000 — to Vaughn's Mission volunteers Kristy Prall, Sara Miranda and Maria Ortiz during Wednesday's Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club meeting in Fort Mohave. Vaughn's Mission provides Thanksgiving dinners each year for patients of area home health care and hospice agencies.

 By Bill McMillen
The Daily News

FORT MOHAVE — Vaughn's Mission volunteers Maria Ortiz, Sara Miranda and Kristy Prall attended Wednesday's meeting of the Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club to give a presentation on their annual initiative that provides Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of home health care and hospice patients in the Tri-state.

They walked away with an unexpected promise of significant funding for the next four years.

