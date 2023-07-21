Vista Health BHC IMG_7827.jpg

Vista Health closed its two Bullhead City locations in the 1500 block of Turquoise Road.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News
Door sign BHC IMG_7829.jpg

A sign on the door of the Vista Health Clinic, 1526 Turquoise Road, says that Dr. Irfan Mirza would no longer be practicing in Arizona — but fails to mention that the Arizona Medical Board suspended his license to practice in the state.

BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Medical Board recently suspended the license of a local cardiologist.

The February order by AMB prohibits Dr. Irfan Mirza from practicing in Arizona as of February 2023. The order is not a final decision regarding a pending investigation.

Vista Health Fort Mohave

Arizona Medical Board recently revoked the medical license of Dr. Irfan Mirza, president/CEO of Vista Health, which currently operates a practice in Fort Mohave, 5653 Highway 95. The revocation does not affect other providers at Vista Health.  

