BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Medical Board recently suspended the license of a local cardiologist.
The February order by AMB prohibits Dr. Irfan Mirza from practicing in Arizona as of February 2023. The order is not a final decision regarding a pending investigation.
According to the AMB order, Mirza came under investigation when the board received notification from a regional hospital continuing a summary suspension in 2018 during an investigation regarding alleged violations of the standard of care and other professional conduct issues.
The order notes Mirza disputes the findings of the regional hospital's investigation. In June, 2020, Mirza sued Bullhead City Hospital Corporation doing business as Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, WARMC committees, Board of Trustees and members in their individual capacity in U.S. District Court District of Arizona.
The original complaint filed by Mirza contained 14 claims against the defendants, and included a request for an award of exemplary and punitive damages. The court dismissed all but two of the claims — Violation of § 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 against WARMC and the request for reinstating Dr. Mirza's privileges and requiring WARMC to withdraw or void the adverse action reports regarding the suspension and revocation of Mirza's privileges previously filed with National Practitioners Data Bank. The court also dismissed the claims against all the defendants except Bullhead City Hospital Corporation.
In August 2022, an undisclosed settlement was reached between the parties and the case was dismissed.
The AMB order revoking Mirza's license to practice comes after an investigation into complaints alleging violations by Mirza of the standard of care and other professional conduct issues. AMB staff requested a consultant review of Mirza's care and treatment of three patients. The consultant review identified deviations from the standard of care for all three, and AMB board alleges actual and potential harm to the patients, including death.
An additional investigation and request for consultant review by AMB regarding patient treatment also alleges that Mirza deviated from the standard of care and that a patient experienced respiratory failure and stroke.
The order notes that Mirza denies that he deviated from the standard of care for all four patients.
The other two cases listed in the order allege false/inaccurate information in a patient's medical history, fees for services not rendered and failure to complete requirements imposed by AMB in 2022 after Mirza received a prior disciplinary order Letter of Reprimand and Probation.
The interim order is not the first AMB action related to Mirza.
Mirza received a letter of reprimand and was placed on probation in 2016 after the board received a complaint regarding care and treatment of five patients. AMB determined Mirza deviated from the standard of care in two of the cases, and actual harm occurred in that both patients underwent allegedly unnecessary pacemaker implantation. AMB medical consultant review noted a lack of fundamental EKG reading skills, and the board ordered six hours of continuing medical education in EKG interpretation to be completed within six months.
The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners has also opened an investigation into Mirza.
AMB's 2016 disciplinary action opened Mirza to discipline under Nevada statute, which was resolved in December 2018 through a settlement agreement.
NSTME again filed a complaint against Mirza in May 2023, alleging Mirza violated the Medical Practice Act. The investigative committee notes in its complaint that in March, 2022, the AMB entered another order for a letter of reprimand and probation and placed Mirza's State of Arizona license on probation for two years.
The Nevada order notes the underlying basis for discipline included allegedly prescribing a patient sedatives and muscle relaxants without clinical justification, as well as failing to perform drug screens prior to prescribing controlled substances.
Mirza worked out of Vista Health in Fort Mohave and Bullhead City, with hospital affiliations in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Kingman, Lake Havasu City and La Paz County.
Vista Health also operates an office in Laughlin. There are three additional business address listings for Vista Health in Pahrump, Nevada.
Mirza's other affiliated hospitals include Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California; Desert View Hospital in Pahrump; Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas; and Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mirza has held a medical license since June 2000. Vista Health Mirza M.D. P.C. incorporated in Arizona in 2012, and corporate filings as of 2020 list Mirza as the president/CEO. Vista Health Mirza, M.D. P.C. incorporated in Nevada in August 2011 and corporate filings as of 2020 list Mirza as president of the corporation.
