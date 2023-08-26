0826.dot foods arizona team

Members of the Dot Foods Arizona display their hardware after claiming the distribution center trophy at annual company-wide Forklift Rodeo, held at Dot Foods headquarters in Mount Sterling, Illinois. From left are Kevin Walters, Brian McLaughlin, Roberto Robles and Kolton King.

 Courtesy of Dot Foods

BULLHEAD CITY — Four employees of Dot Foods' Arizona facility in Bullhead City captured honors at the companywide 2023 Forklift Rodeo National Championships at Mount Sterling, Illinois.

The team of Kevin Walters, Brian McLaughlin, Roberto Robles and Kolton King claimed distribution center honors and a trophy for Dot Foods Arizona at the event testing the skills of the company's warehouse employees on four pieces of equipment. Walters, McLaughlin and Robles live in Bullhead City; King lives in Laughlin. Walters and McLaughlin were on the Arizona distribution center Forklift Rodeo team last year and competed in the national championship in Mt. Sterling. This was the first time Robles and King competed in the national championship.

