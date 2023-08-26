Members of the Dot Foods Arizona display their hardware after claiming the distribution center trophy at annual company-wide Forklift Rodeo, held at Dot Foods headquarters in Mount Sterling, Illinois. From left are Kevin Walters, Brian McLaughlin, Roberto Robles and Kolton King.
BULLHEAD CITY — Four employees of Dot Foods' Arizona facility in Bullhead City captured honors at the companywide 2023 Forklift Rodeo National Championships at Mount Sterling, Illinois.
The team of Kevin Walters, Brian McLaughlin, Roberto Robles and Kolton King claimed distribution center honors and a trophy for Dot Foods Arizona at the event testing the skills of the company's warehouse employees on four pieces of equipment. Walters, McLaughlin and Robles live in Bullhead City; King lives in Laughlin. Walters and McLaughlin were on the Arizona distribution center Forklift Rodeo team last year and competed in the national championship in Mt. Sterling. This was the first time Robles and King competed in the national championship.
Competition begins at the local level — each of Dot's 12 distribution centers holds a regional event — with finalists advancing to the national championship at the company headquarters.
For the first time, representatives from Dot Foods Canada's two distribution centers also participated in the Forklift Rodeo.
"The Forklift Rodeo is a wonder annual event and one of our favorites at Dot Foods," said Chris Landrum, vice president of warehouse for the largest food industry redistributor in North America. "It's a unique way to showcase our warehouse teams' ability to operate safely while also celebrating the incredible job they do every day.
"And it happens to be a lot of fun as well."
The competition requires team members to show their mastery of job duties and safety practices by completing an obstacle course using one of four pieces of equipment: narrow aisle, sit-down/stand-up forklift, order selector and pallet jack. Contestants are timed and are docked points for contacting walls, making improper stops and incorrect horn usage. They also are penalized if they drop the order — in this case a basketball balanced on a trash can.
"Our Forklift Rodeo Team was excited and confident," said Dot Foods Arizona General Manager Adam Rodriguez. "They went out there and did what they needed to do. They focused on safety and ran the course well.
"We are very proud of bringing home the distribution center trophy."
Dot Foods opened its Arizona distribution center in Bullhead City in 2018 with about 100 employees and now employs 300 people in its Dot Foods and Dot Transportation divisions. When the company celebrated its fifth anniversary of the Bullhead City facility earlier this year, it estimated that nearly 333 million pounds of product through the local warehouse. Dot distributes food to clients in the food service, convenience, retail and vending industries with products reaching users in all 50 states and 39 countries.
